Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams enter the matchup with a 16-3 record and talent all over the rosters. The state of Mississippi is well-represented in the Super Bowl. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown headline the group of former Magnolia State stars. Below is a breakdown of the talent from Mississippi (or players with notable Mississippi ties) set to take the field on the big stage. *****

As a recruit: Chris Jones exploded up the recruiting ranks late in the process after being a relative unknown prospect. He dominated the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game and then turned heads at the Under Armour All-American Game. Jones finished as a five-star prospect and signed with Mississippi State over a strong push from Ole Miss. At Mississippi State: Jones emerged as an All-SEC performer in Starkville, playing all over the defensive front. He would go on to declare for the NFL Draft after three seasons and be drafted early in the second-round by the Chiefs. In the NFL: Jones has continued his stellar play on the NFL level. He has blossomed into an All-Pro player and is one of the most disruptive defenders in all of football. *****

As a recruit: AJ Brown emerged as an elite wide receiver prospect while playing at Starkville, the home of Mississippi State. He signed with Ole Miss in a recruitment where Alabama was also a factor. Brown would finish as a Rivals100 recruit and played in the Under Armour All-American Game. At Ole Miss: Brown was a star right out of the gate for the Rebels. He proved to be a mismatch for defensive backs and had his way in the SEC. Brown would earn all-conference honors before being drafted in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. In the NFL: Brown has continued to play at a high-level in the NFL. He was the go-to weapon for the Titans' passing game before the Eagles traded a first-round selection for him last offseason. Since then, his connection with quarterback Jalen Hurts has proved to be lethal for defenses. *****

As a recruit: Willie Gay was initially committed to Ole Miss to play with his high school teammate, AJ Brown. However, he eventually re-opened his recruitment and signed with Mississippi State over LSU and Michigan. At Mississippi State: Gay flashed stardom with the Bulldogs thanks to his playmaking ability from his linebacker position. The Chiefs drafted him in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In the NFL: Gay has started 32 of 41 games since being drafted by the Chiefs. He has made 88 tackles and recorded a pick-six this season for Kansas City. *****

As a recruit: Fletcher Cox was the second-ranked player in Mississippi in 2009 and held offers from several powers in the Southeast. He would sign with Mississippi State and be an important recruit in the first year of the Dan Mullen era. At Mississippi State: Cox was a force on the collegiate level as he emerged as one of the best defensive linemen in the SEC. He was an All-SEC talent that was drafted in the first-round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In the NFL: Cox earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2018 and will go down as one of the best Eagles of all time. He was a significant player on the Eagles' first Super Bowl-winning team. *****

As a recruit: Kenneth Gainwell signed with Memphis as a three-star wide receiver in the 2018 recruiting cycle. He was the No. 21 player in Mississippi for his class. At Memphis: Gainwell made the transition from receiver to running back smoothly at Memphis. He had his breakout season in 2019, where he rushed for 1,459 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Tigers. In the NFL: The Eagles drafted Gainwell in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has rushed for four touchdowns this season. *****

As a recruit: Gardner Minshew was rated as a three-star recruit in the 2015 recruiting cycle. He played his high school ball at power Brandon but received very little interest. He would go on to play JUCO football and at East Carolina before finding his footing. At Washington State: Minshew and former Wazzu head coach Mike Leach turned out to be a perfect pairing in Pullman. Their two personalities meshed well and Minshew would lead the Cougars to a 10-win season. He even finished in the top-10 for Heisman voting. In the NFL: Minshew is now on the Eagles after beginning his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He started 23 games in Jacksonville before signing with Philadelphia. He is the primary backup to Jalen Hurts and started two games this season. *****

As a recruit: Nakobe Dean was a borderline five-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle when coming out of Horn Lake. Dean would sign with Georgia over Alabama and Ole Miss, becoming an integral part of a national championship-winning defense in Athens. At Georgia: Dean was considered the leader of the Georgia defense that made life hard for every offense that it went up against. He earned first-team All-American honors and took home the Butkus Award during his final season on the collegiate level. In the NFL: The Eagles drafted Dean in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has made 13 tackles, including one tackle for loss, this season. *****

As a recruit: Darius Harris signed with Middle Tennessee State as a two-star prospect after starring at Horn Lake. At Middle Tennessee State: Harris was a significant contributor for the Blue Raiders. He played in a school-record 53 games over his career and earned first-team all-conference honors during his final season in Murfreesboro. In the NFL: The Chiefs signed Harris as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He has since played three seasons in Kansas City, playing in 17 games this season. *****

As a recruit: Darius Slay is from Georgia, but he initially played JUCO in the Magnolia State before transferring to Mississippi State. He signed as a three-star cornerback in the 2011 cycle. At Mississippi State: Slay blossomed into a ball-hawking cornerback at Mississippi State. Playing alongside Jim Thorpe Award winner Johnthan Banks, Slay made up one of the better defensive back tandems in the SEC. He was drafted in the second-round of the 2013 draft. In the NFL: Slay has been one of the better corners in the NFL since entering the league. First with the Detroit Lions and now with the Eagles. He has an All-Pro selection on his résumé and is a five-time Pro Bowler. *****