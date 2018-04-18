He has seven offers and he will likely add a few more in the coming weeks. Steward offers the latest in his recruitment.

Reddy Steward is a cornerback out of Decatur (Ala.) Austin that will have a lot of eyes on him in the coming weeks. He and his teammates will hit the field soon for spring practice and coaches from all over the South will be evaluating the 5-foot-11, 165 pound junior.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "Out of the schools that have offered me, Memphis and Mississippi State are showing the most interest right now," said Steward. "A lot of other schools that have not offered are recruiting me too. Some will come see me at spring practice and some want me to camp this summer with them."

MEMPHIS: "I was at Memphis a few weeks ago and they have been showing a lot of interest in me. I was able to watch practice, spend time with the coaches and it was a good visit. They really want me to get up there me, learn more about the campus and Memphis has really be on me hard. They really like me and they really want me to come there. Their coaches made me feel important when I was there."

MISSISSIPPI STATE: "I was there for their game against Kentucky last season, then I was back for a Junior Day a few weeks ago. I like the new staff and how coach [Joe] Moorhead is trying to take the program to a championship level. Coach Moorhead is full of energy and I like how aggressive he is. I talk to coach [Terrell] Buckley the most and I like him too. They have been showing me a lot of love and I really like the new staff."

CLEMSON: "I was up at Clemson for a Junior Day and I was able to watch them practice. Their coaches make the environment very family-like and they are Godly people. They have a lot of great athletes and I saw a lot of good players and coaches when watching practice. I focused on the defensive backs and I loved their aggressiveness. If they offer me, they would be at the top of my list. It is a championship school, so I like that."

AUBURN: "Auburn is looking me a lot of the same ways Clemson is. Auburn has not offered yet either, but both schools like me and both schools want to see me in camp this summer. I think Clemson may be a little close to offering than Auburn, but we will see. I know a lot of people at Auburn, it is a great school and I would love to get that offer. I will be back down there for sure."

TENNESSEE: "They have telling me they just want to see me at camp and that if I do well, then they will offer me. They have shown a lot more interest lately, so it is another school I am planning to camp at."

NEXT: "I am just going to see what happens this spring and summer. I don't really have any favorites right now. I still want to see who offers. Mississippi State and Memphis are great schools, and out of my offers, I am definitely looking at them."



