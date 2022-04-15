State Takes Series Opener With a Walk-Off Walk

Starkville, MS- Another game goes down to the wire for the Bulldogs, and a 2-run ninth inning with a walk-off walk won it over the #17 Auburn Tigers.

The Mississippi State offense got off to a hot start against Auburn lefty Hayden Mullins. RJ Yeager and Kamren James led off with a pair of walks, and a single by Luke Hancock loaded the bases. Logan Tanner came through with a single to give State an early 1-0 lead, and Hunter Hines followed with a sac fly to extend it to 2-0.

On Tuesday, Chris Lemonis said that "TBA is starting. He throws a lot of strikes," and that's exactly what Smith did in his first weekend start of the season, coming off a phenomenal performance in relief against LSU last weekend. In five innings, Smith allowed just one walk, and while he did not record a strikeout, he was pitching to contact as 14 of his 15 outs recorded came via the ground ball. The Richland, MS native allowed just two runs, a solo homer from Auburn catcher Nate LaRue in the third and an RBI groundout from left fielder Mike Bello in the fifth. Smith would exit with a 3-2 lead, as Hunter Hines had driven in his 2nd RBI of the day on a single in the third inning.

Brooks Auger came in relief in the sixth and struck out the first batter he faced, but after a walk, an error by Slate Alford, and an infield single, Auburn quickly had the bases loaded. Another walk brought in the tying run, and after a strikeout, Auburn leadoff man drove in two runs with a single into right field, giving the Tigers a 5-3 lead.

Auger would retire the first two batters of the seventh inning but had to come out of the game due to injury, and Drew Talley got the Bulldogs out of the inning.

"We don't know a lot yet," said Lemonis. He just didn't feel right. We're not going to take a chance with him."

State tied the ballgame back up in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of solo home runs from Brad Cumbest and RJ Yeager off Auburn reliever Carson Skipper. Since moving the leadoff spot last Saturday, Yeager has hit three home runs in four games.

Auburn took the lead right back in the eighth as 2nd baseman Cole Foster took Pico Kohn deep for a solo homer, but Parker Stinnett kept things afloat in the ninth.

Coming off a 1-2-3 eighth inning, Auburn righty Blake Burkhalter walked Kellum Clark to lead off the ninth, as the Bulldog right fielder worked a full count and protected the at-bat with a 2-strike foul ball. Brad Cumbest followed with a routine grounder to 2nd, which seemed like a sure-fire double play, but Foster would bobble it, and Clark would be safe at 2nd. Tanner Leggett entered as a pinch-hitter for Lane Forsythe and had a key sac-bunt to move the runners, forcing Auburn to intentionally walk Yeager. Clark would run home on a wild pitch; it bounced off the backstop to the catcher and was close, but Clark was safe, and the other runners advanced. Auburn intentionally walked James with an open first base, and Luke Hancock battled the best at-bat of the day for the Bulldogs, working a full count and keeping the at-bat alive with two 2-strike foul balls; he drew ball four to score the winning run.

"I wish I could be that guy every time," said Hancock. "I love that moment. I don't know what it is or why I like it; I just love being in the box just fighting and helping the team win."