Starkville - Mississippi dropped its seventh consecutive SEC game as Arkansas topped the Bulldogs 11-6 to complete the sweep.

All 11 of the Razorbacks' runs came with two outs. Jurrangelo Cijtnje started out smoothly across his first 2.2 innings but allowed a two-out rally to the Hogs with a hit by pitch, a single by designated hitter Ben McLaughlin, and a home run by first baseman Brady Slavens in the third.

The Bulldogs evened it up in the bottom of the frame. Freshman shortstop David Mershon drew his sixth walk of the series, stole second, and scored on back-to-back balks by Arkansas lefty Hunter Hollan. Colton Ledbetter also walked, and Hunter Hines blasted his 22nd home run of the season 445 feet to right center.

The fourth inning was more of the same for Bulldog pitching as Cijtnje left with two on and two out. As left-hander Cole Cheatham entered the game, he walked the leadoff man Kendall Diggs and allowed a bases-clearing double to Razorback centerfielder Jace Bohrofen to give the Hogs a 6-3 lead.

Sophomore Nate Dohm returned to action after missing the Tennessee series with an injury he suffered at Auburn. The powerful righty got the inning-ending strikeout on a 95 MPH heater to Slavens in the fourth but allowed four unearned runs in the fifth. With one out, he hit Arkansas left fielder Jayson Jones with a pitch and Mershon followed with an error on a grounder by second baseman Peyton Holt. Dohm struck out the catcher Parker Rowland for the second out but followed with a walk to the nine-hole hitter John Bolton. Diggs took full advantage with a grand slam to right-center knocking Dohm out of the game.

“We don’t make enough pitches. We don’t make enough plays. Don’t get enough hits. I think all 11 runs score with two outs, head coach Chris Lemonis said. “We’ve got a chance to get off the field. We’re in a lot of positive counts, trying to waste pitches, we end up throwing a pitch for them to hit.”

KC Hunt relieved Dohm and allowed a dead-center homer to Bohrofen on his first pitch, but followed by allowing only three more hits with no runs across the next 3.1 innings. Aaron Nixon pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Bulldogs, but they had dug themselves in too big of a hole and only managed three more runs on an RBI double by third baseman Nate Chester in the fourth and a two-run shot by second baseman Amani Larry in the sixth.

Mississippi State falls to 6-18 in SEC play and is currently tied with Ole Miss for last place in the conference. After Georgia took a series from Kentucky, it’s looking like a three-horse race between State, Ole Miss, and Missouri for the final spot in Hoover, with the Tigers having a one-game lead over the Bulldogs and Rebels at 7-17.

“We still have to show up and play, give everything we’ve got, Lemonis said. “It’s players, it’s coaches, it’s hard work. It’s getting it back. It’s been a tough year and a half, since about halfway through the year last year. We’ve got to get it back.”

Mississippi State will be back in action on Tuesday against North Alabama, before traveling down to Baton Rouge for their second-to-last SEC series against LSU.



