State stands out to in-state WR Daniel Smith
DESTREHAN, La.- In-state receiver Daniel Smith has a lot of nice things to say about Mississippi State and what he likes about the Bulldogs' staff and Starkville. We caught up with him recently to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news