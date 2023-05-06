Starkville - Mississippi State was run-ruled for a fifth time this season as Arkansas dominated them from start to finish in a 14-2, seven-inning loss.

Bulldog starter Landon Gartman lasted only 1.2 innings due to a rough second frame. The Memphis transfer issued four walks while hitting another, and allowed a pair of two-RBI singles to Arkansas right fielder Kendall Diggs and designated hitter Ben McLaughlin. Gartman’s velocity began to dip in that second inning, throwing multiple fastballs in the 86-87 MPH range, and when his velocity faltered, so did the command.

“Gart had a good first inning. Velo really dropped in the second,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “I was concerned there. We lost our command a little bit.”

The bigger disappointment, however, was the defense. Dakota Jordan and Colton Ledbetter miscommunicated on a Diggs fly ball to left-center, resulting in an error, while 2nd baseman Amani Larry and shortstop David Mershon collided on a popup to shallow center off the bat of Razorback first baseman Brady Slavens for another error.

“I don’t know how that happens. We’ll have to practice it more,” Lemonis said.

Evan Siary allowed three runs and two earned in 0.1 innings, while Colby Holcombe allowed four runs and three earned runs across 4.1 innings in relief. Slavens and Diggs each homered off of Holcombe, and Arkansas third baseman Caleb Cali sent a three-run shot into the left field lounge off Tyler Davis in the top of the seventh.

Arkansas right-hander Brady Tygart, a Hernando, Mississippi native, held the Bulldog lineup hitless across the first two innings. Redshirt-junior righty Will McEntire, who has started ten games for the Hogs this season, followed with five phenomenal innings in relief. McEntire struck out four Bulldogs hitters and walked only one. Mississippi State tallied seven hits against him, but the only damage came on a two-run blast by Jordan in the sixth.

Just three weeks ago, the Bulldogs had gained some momentum after back-to-back series wins against Alabama and Ole Miss, but have now lost three straight series in a row to Auburn, Tennessee, and Arkansas.

Mississippi State drops to 6-17 in SEC play, and they currently sit in 13th place in the conference standings. With only seven conference games left to go, it’s looking likely that the Bulldogs are going to miss the conference tournament for a second straight season after winning the National Championship in 2021.

“I’s fallen real quick. That’s on me,” Lemonis said. “This program shouldn’t be where we’re at right now.”

Mississippi State will look to avoid a sweep for a second consecutive week at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for the matchup.



