State players address the media at SEC Media Days

ATLANTA- A trio of Mississippi State players took the stage on Tuesday at SEC Media Days as the 2022 season creeps ever closer. Receiver Austin Williams represented the offense while defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy and linebacker Nathaniel Watson stood in for the defensive side of the ball.

On being a receiver for a Mike Leach offense…

“It’s awesome. The second I heard he was coming, I thought it was a blessing. On the air raid, you hear all about it. Throwing 60 times a game. It’s really not much else you can ask for. You can air it out and everyone gets touches.”

On the Auburn win last year…

“It doesn’t start off ideal. It’s 28-3, and you’re just like, okay here we go. It was great to see our team’s confidence moral and nothing waiver. There was always a belief there. You can’t get out of a hole like that if everyone is just half in. Everyone was really committed and all in. There wasn’t a doubt. We went in at halftime, and I think it was 28-10 at that point. You just look at everyone in the eye, and you’re like, alright we’re going to do it. We’re going to make it happen. We went out and believed and executed.”

On quarterback Will Rogers…

“Will is definitely one of the hardest workers in the building. What I loved seeing in this offseason is a bunch of film study, and he’s really trying to become a student of the game. He’s pulling up Texas Tech film from Coach Leach. He’s trying to find any edge he can get. I love how he does that. I hope to see him make the bounds. I hope to see our offense make the bounds as our improvement from two years ago and last year. Everybody is on the same page. We have a lot more reps under our belt, and we can just come back.”

On how he develops such good games and how he became a better receiver…

“In the offseason, I try to pride myself on catching as many balls as I possibly can. I try not to worry about catching more than these other guys or whatever it might be. I set a really high standard for myself, and I try not to be my toughest critic. I’m always trying to do more, and I’m always trying to raise my ceiling. As a receiver, I’m always trying to understand more about the game. I really would love the defense better if I could understand it. For a defensive point of view and take advantage of my opportunities.”

On the biggest challenge of being apart of the SEC West…

“It’s the toughest division of football, no doubt. That’s why we come here. It’s awesome. We have the opportunity to play on the biggest stage against NFL players every week, regardless of what you’re doing and it’s an awesome opportunity. You have the chance to go out there and perform and showcase your abilities. It’s more like an opportunity than a challenge.”