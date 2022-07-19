State players address the media at SEC Media Days
ATLANTA- A trio of Mississippi State players took the stage on Tuesday at SEC Media Days as the 2022 season creeps ever closer. Receiver Austin Williams represented the offense while defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy and linebacker Nathaniel Watson stood in for the defensive side of the ball.
Below are some of the thoughts shared by each to the media.
WR- Austin Williams
On being a receiver for a Mike Leach offense…
“It’s awesome. The second I heard he was coming, I thought it was a blessing. On the air raid, you hear all about it. Throwing 60 times a game. It’s really not much else you can ask for. You can air it out and everyone gets touches.”
On the Auburn win last year…
“It doesn’t start off ideal. It’s 28-3, and you’re just like, okay here we go. It was great to see our team’s confidence moral and nothing waiver. There was always a belief there. You can’t get out of a hole like that if everyone is just half in. Everyone was really committed and all in. There wasn’t a doubt. We went in at halftime, and I think it was 28-10 at that point. You just look at everyone in the eye, and you’re like, alright we’re going to do it. We’re going to make it happen. We went out and believed and executed.”
On quarterback Will Rogers…
“Will is definitely one of the hardest workers in the building. What I loved seeing in this offseason is a bunch of film study, and he’s really trying to become a student of the game. He’s pulling up Texas Tech film from Coach Leach. He’s trying to find any edge he can get. I love how he does that. I hope to see him make the bounds. I hope to see our offense make the bounds as our improvement from two years ago and last year. Everybody is on the same page. We have a lot more reps under our belt, and we can just come back.”
On how he develops such good games and how he became a better receiver…
“In the offseason, I try to pride myself on catching as many balls as I possibly can. I try not to worry about catching more than these other guys or whatever it might be. I set a really high standard for myself, and I try not to be my toughest critic. I’m always trying to do more, and I’m always trying to raise my ceiling. As a receiver, I’m always trying to understand more about the game. I really would love the defense better if I could understand it. For a defensive point of view and take advantage of my opportunities.”
On the biggest challenge of being apart of the SEC West…
“It’s the toughest division of football, no doubt. That’s why we come here. It’s awesome. We have the opportunity to play on the biggest stage against NFL players every week, regardless of what you’re doing and it’s an awesome opportunity. You have the chance to go out there and perform and showcase your abilities. It’s more like an opportunity than a challenge.”
DL- Jaden Crumedy
On the upcoming season …
“I feel like we have bonded more this offseason as a team. I feel like everyone has come together to strengthen both the offense and defense. I feel great about this season.”
On the Texas A&M game last season…
“I remember it was very loud. The game had us all on our toes, and we were eager to get the win. We were trying to be the best we could be on both offense and defense. It was a great experience to get the win.”
On motivations to play football in the SEC…
“My mother, sisters, fiancé and brothers motivate me. I know that they all depend on me and love to see me happy. They love to see me do what I love to do. I really love this game, and it is a big part of my life.”
On the Auburn game last season…
“I really felt the change throughout the game. Everyone went from feeling low on the sidelines to being very loud and hyped about the game. Everyone wanted to win, and it was a great experience being able to come back to win that game.”
On the highs and lows of last season…
“I feel like we can all face adversity. We can all come together to make a better team. I feel like we have done that this season and continue to do it now.
LB- Nathaniel Watson
On being selected to represent Mississippi State at media days…
“It’s an honor to represent Mississippi State at media days. Growing up as a kid and seeing it on TV every year made me wonder when I would get my chance, and it's a blessing.”
On team improvements from the 2021 season to the 2022 season…
“Just less points on the board for the opponent. We practice being very physical, keeping teams out of the endzone. That is our philosophy on defense, and we are going to try to stop our opponent on every chance we get. It comes from hard work. Coach [Matt] Brock puts us through a lot of tough runs, tough weights, and nobody quits. We just always need to work on being tough and never giving up.”
On victory at Auburn last season…
“We just kept on believing in each other. I remember our defensive backs coach [Darcel] McBath coming to me about the third quarter saying, “we are going to win this.” He just kept on repeating it. We started coming back, and we just kept going and found a way to win.”
On his excitement about this upcoming season…
“I am just ready to see our guys compete at another level this year. We have been working really hard this offseason, and I can’t wait to start the season with my teammates.”