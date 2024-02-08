It was a battle of the Bulldogs on Wednesday night at Humphrey Coliseum. Mississippi State, who came into the game just on the right side of the NCAA tournament needed a win to avoid any more downhill movement. State was able to hold off numerous comeback attempts from UGA, holding them off in a 75-62 win.

Possibly the biggest development of the game for Mississippi State was the return of KeyShawn Murphy. Murphy has not seen the court since January 6th against South Carolina. Murphy checked into the game at the 14 minute mark and instantly made an impact draining a 3 on the second possession. “Given the DJ situation it was nice to be able to throw someone else out there with some size,” Coach Chris Jans said postgame. The redshirt sophomore finished with 10 points while shooting 4-8 from the field. Guards Josh Hubbard and Shakeel Moore also had quality outings as they had 14 and 11 points respectively. Hubbard continues to play like one of the best freshmen in the country. Dashawn Davis also seems to be finding his groove again, as he dished out 8 assists. It is important that the veteran guard is able to run this offense efficiently if Mississippi State wants to be successful. Mississippi State had a comfortable lead essentially all game however Georgia just would not go away. State built a 56-43 lead at the 9 minute mark but Georgia responded with a 10-0 run to cut the lead down to 3. However, MSU had a huge answer as Shawn Jones Jr. and Josh Hubbard hit back to back deep balls to get the lead back to 9. Tolu Smith had a dagger 3 point play with 1:25 left in the 2nd half to put the Bulldogs up 11. Tolu then really put the exclamation point on the game slamming home a lob from Dashawn Davis with 26 seconds left. Mississippi State finished the game an impressive 16-19 from the free throw line, much improved from previous games. Next up for Mississippi State is a road tilt against the Missouri Tigers. The Bulldogs are still searching for their first road win of the season and this should be a golden opportunity as Missouri enters the matchup 8-15 overall and 0-10 in SEC play. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO.

