BulldogBlitz - State continue midweek roll downing Southern 15-1

Mikey Tepper relieved Smith in the 3rd and threw back-to-back strikeouts to strand two runners. K.C. Hunt did the same thing in the 4th, while Kamren James notched an RBI groundout to score Rowdey Jordan.

Cade Smith made his Bulldog debut with a scoreless 2nd. Tanner Leggett came home on a passed ball to extend the Bulldogs’ lead.

The Bulldogs went with a pitching staff by committee, as expected, with Carlisle Koestler getting the start. He began his outing with a scoreless frame. In the bottom half, Rowdey Jordan scored on a wild pitch to get State on the board early.

Dylan Carmouche pitched the 5th and struck out two. The Bulldogs blew the game open in the bottom half, scoring two on an error by the centerfielder and then tacking on a couple more thanks to a Rowdey home run. State led, 7-0.

Spencer Price was the next Bulldog pitcher and gave up a sac fly, but that was all. State responded with a six-spot in the bottom half. Kace Garner doubled to score Davis Meche. Brandon Pimentel singled to bring home Garner. Scotty Dubrule plated Brad Cumbest on an RBI single. Lane Forsythe added a single of his own, and Brayland Skinner tacked on another. Forsythe scored the final run of the frame on a Drew McGowan fielder’s choice. 13-1 Bulldogs.

Davis Rokose struck out the side in the 7th. Brad Cumbest and Brandon Pimentel went yard in consecutive at-bats to make the score 15-1.

Eric Cerantola, making his first appearance since his Sunday start in Baton Rouge, pitched the 8th and gave up a leadoff single before striking out the side. Chase Patrick finished the deal in the 9th with a scoreless frame.

“I was very pleased,” Chris Lemonis said postgame. “We had some good at-bats, and I thought our guys off the bench gave us some better at-bats actually. They were ready and jumped on some balls. I like how we put a zero on the error column, and our nine pitchers pretty much went out there and threw strikes and competed.”

Mississippi State improves to 21-7 on the year.