Auburn, AL - The Mississippi State offense couldn't have looked more dead in Friday night's 2-1 loss to Auburn. For the first five innings of Saturday's contest, it was more of the same, but the Bulldogs battled back against the Tiger bullpen and exploded to an 11-10 victory to even the series.

Auburn right-hander Christian Herberholz pitched five scoreless frames to the Bulldog lineup. Mississippi State batters only managed three hits against the Tiger redshirt junior, and it looked like they were going to waste another solid showing from its starting pitching.

Sophomore Colby Holcombe made the start in place of Landon Gartman this week and struck out five Auburn hitters across four innings while allowing four walks and only two hits. The powerful righty touched 97 on the radar gun but made just one mistake by leaving a fastball over the middle of the plate for Auburn first baseman Cooper McMurray that he drove for a two-run shot, his second homer of the series.

"I thought Colby was good," head coach Chris Lemonis said. "Made some good pitches early and fought out of some jams. The one swing got him, but I thought he was pretty good."

As Auburn turned to the bullpen in the top of the sixth, the Bulldogs saw a pair of familiar faces. Lefty Tanner Bauman threw 1.1 innings without a run in Friday's matchup but issued walks to Colton Ledbetter and Hunter Hines to give State two runners with one out. The Tigers then brought in James Armstrong, a righty sidearm pitcher who also pitched in Friday's contest, and the Bulldogs began to break through.

Armstrong plunked Dakota Jordan on an 0-2 pitch, and Kellum Clark followed with a sacrifice fly to bring in State's first run. Sophomore third baseman Slate Alford, who struck out against Armstrong Friday, knew what to expect from him Saturday and launched his sixth home run of the season off the scoreboard in left-center to give the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead.

"No doubt,' Alford said about how facing Armstrong before had prepared him. "I was sitting on a pitch, got the pitch, and got good results."

The Bulldog offense didn't leave the long balls just for Alford. Amani Larry hit a two-run homer to the same spot as Alford later in the sixth inning. Clark blasted his tenth home run of the season over the Bulldog bullpen in right field in the seventh, while Luke Hancock crushed his fourth to right-center in the ninth. Freshman catcher Ross Highfill also tacked on a two-RBI single in the eighth, and the Bulldogs had built up a marginal lead.

Senior right-hander KC Hunt was a huge factor in the Bulldogs building the lead. When he relieved Holcombe in the fifth, he retired the first six batters he faced and allowed only three hits and one run combined between the fifth and eighth innings, and racked up a season-high seven strikeouts.

"We thought we were just piecing the game right there, and he just ends up taking the ball, probably one of his better outings," Lemonis said.

With the Bulldogs leading 11-3 in the bottom of the ninth, State trotted Hunt back out for a fifth inning and the Tigers began to rally. Centerfielder Kason Howell led off with a solo homer, and after he struck out pinch hitter Ryan Dyal, Auburn tallied five consecutive hits to cut the lead to 11-7. Texas transfer Aaron Nixon came in to put out the fire and after forcing a weak lineout for the second out, he walked McMurray to bring the tying run to the plate.

In Howell's second at-bat of the inning, he blasted a triple off the monster in left to clear the bases and cut the lead to 11-10. With the tying run on third base, Nixon showed up with it mattered most and struck out Dyal looking to secure the victory for the Bulldogs.

Freshman both-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje will be on the bump for Mississippi State in the rubber match at 1 p.m. Sunday, while Auburn has not announced a starter.