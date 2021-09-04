State avoids disaster with a 4th quarter comeback win over LaTech

“Sometimes you think there’s some anxiety going into a game, me in particular, but our coaching staff, we didn’t have them ready to play, not very well,” Mike Leach said. “We certainly missed a lot because the middle of that game is about as bad as you can play on all sides of the ball. The end was good, which illustrates how good you could be if you played like that on all three sides of the ball. It was a great win.”

Down by 20, Mississippi State reeled off three touchdowns in the 4th quarter to pull off the largest comeback in Bulldog football history—a 35-34 season-opening win over Louisiana Tech.

State started off the game on a solid note. On their first possession, the Bulldogs got the ball into field goal range but couldn’t convert on a 52-yarder. The defense came up with an interception on the ensuing Louisiana Tech possession, which led to a seven-play touchdown drive that amassed 40 yards. Will Rogers found Jo’Quavious Marks from a yard out for the score.

After back-to-back punts, MSU forced another turnover, this time in the form of a fumble. State took advantage of the good field position once again with Jamire Calvin cashing in on a 20-yard pass from Rogers. State held a 14-0 lead through the first 13 minutes of the game.

Then, everything turned. Just before the end of the 1st stanza, Louisiana Tech got on the board with a 72-yard touchdown pass. The maroon and white Bulldogs were forced to a three-and-out, and the Dawgs in red and blue hit another big play, a 59-yard scamper. Just like that, it was tied.

State moved the ball on their next time out, getting into La Tech territory before fumbling the ball back to LTU. After a couple of punts, La Tech took the lead on a 24-yard touchdown strike, heading to halftime with a 21-14 advantage.

Neither offense did anything to begin the 3rd quarter before a Mississippi State fumble led to a Louisiana Tech field goal late in the stanza. On MSU’s next possession, Will Rogers threw a 35- yard pick six, giving Tech a 31-14 lead. After an MSU three-and-out, a field goal extended LTU’s lead to 20 with 13 minutes left in the contest.

“I basically said we tried every way known to man to lose it, just for fun, let’s try something different,” Leach said. “Let’s go ahead and do our job. Let’s go ahead and make it look like Wednesday’s practice because we’ve got nothing to lose. Just do your job, do it as fast as you can, and off we went.”

Tulu Griffin returned the next kickoff all the way to the Louisana Tech 21. Rogers completed a 15-yard pass to Austin Williams. Jo’Quavious Marks added a five-yard gain. Marks found the end zone on the next play, cutting the lead to 13.

The Bulldog defense forced a three-and-out, and State begin the next possession at their own 23. Nine-yard completion. Three-yard run. Seven-yard completion. Eight-yard completion. Fiveyard completion. 40-yard completion. Five-yard touchdown run. Dink and dunk with a big play, and the Louisiana Tech lead shrunk to just six.

State forced another three-and-out. Starting the next drive at their own 48, MSU went 52 yards in five plays—capped off by a 15-yard strike from Rogers to Jaden Walley—for a game-tying score. Brandon Ruiz added the all-important extra point. The Bulldogs scored 21 points in 10 minutes to take a 35-34 lead.

“I thought he was good, he had some help too,” Leach said about Will Rogers. “I thought he held the ball, and I thought our offensive line got pushed around. I thought their three shoved around our five, steal their lunch money. Finally, after they didn’t have enough lunch money, they got hungry and decided to play. And Will picked it up a little bit. We got in a rhythm, and that’s the key.”

Getting the ball back with just over three minutes left, Louisiana Tech put a drive together. They got out to the MSU 42 before getting backed up to the 43. Facing a 4th and 11, La Tech completed a 13-yard pass for the 1st down. State was able to contain them and force a 4th and 8, leading to a 46-yard field goal attempt… that was tipped at the line of scrimmage and fell into the end zone.

Ball game. Comeback complete. Mississippi State, 35-34.

“From what I understand, it’s the biggest comeback in school history,” Leach said. “We did have contributions on offense, defense and special teams to win that game. The thing is we squandered an awful lot, and we did it early and we did it in a bad fashion. We’ve got to go back and coach better.”

Looking at the stats, Will Rogers completed 39 of his 47 passes for 370 yards, three touchdowns, and a pick. The Bulldogs had five receivers with over 50 yards with three—Jamire Calvin, Jaden Walley, and Jo’Quavious Marks—snagging touchdown passes. On the ground, Marks had 12 carries for 71 yards and a couple of scores.

Mississippi State had everything go against them through the first three quarters. The team seemed hapless, and questions about the state of the program started to arise. However, they left Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday with a 1-0 record after one of the most miraculous comebacks ever accomplished by the maroon and white.

“I think right now everybody is real happy that they won,” Leach said. “I’d like them to draw a lot of confidence and perspective on how well we can play when we play together. I also think there is a lot of work to do. We as coaches have to make sure they understand that.”