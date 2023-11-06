Starkville product Stonka Burnside decommits from Mississippi State
Mississippi State's 2024 recruiting class took a massive hit Monday morning, as four-star wide receiver Braylon "Stonka" Burnside backed off his pledge to the Bulldogs.
Burnside, a Starkville High School product, initially committed to his hometown Bulldogs over the summer. The Rivals250 wide receiver ranks as the #201 prospect in the country and #6 in Mississippi and holds offers from Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Auburn among many others.
"I would like to thank Mississippi State and the entire coaching staff for the love and support throughout the entire process. I would like to thank the hometown for the loyalty and love that you all showed me," Burnside posted on X. "I have been committed to Mississippi State since June 2023. I've dreamed about playing in Davis Wade Stadium for a long time, but God has another plan. Due to unforeseen circumstances, I am decommitting from Mississippi State and reopening my recruitment. I will not make any further comments until I have further clarity on my future. I ask that you please respect my family and I during this time. Thank you all and God Bless."
The 6-foot-1 wide receiver was the third highest ranked commitment in Mississippi State's recruiting class. This season at Starkville High School he's made 51 receptions for 819 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Mississippi State currently sits 4-5 under first year head coach Zach Arnett and have gone 1-5 in SEC games. Burnside is the second decommitment since the start of the season, following four-star Oak Grove (Miss.) cornerback P.J. Woodland, who flipped to LSU last month.
The Bulldogs also lost a commitment from three-star Patrician Academy (Ala.) tight end Jay Lindsey over the summer, who flipped to Alabama in July.
