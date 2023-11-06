Mississippi State's 2024 recruiting class took a massive hit Monday morning, as four-star wide receiver Braylon "Stonka" Burnside backed off his pledge to the Bulldogs.

Burnside, a Starkville High School product, initially committed to his hometown Bulldogs over the summer. The Rivals250 wide receiver ranks as the #201 prospect in the country and #6 in Mississippi and holds offers from Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Auburn among many others.

"I would like to thank Mississippi State and the entire coaching staff for the love and support throughout the entire process. I would like to thank the hometown for the loyalty and love that you all showed me," Burnside posted on X. "I have been committed to Mississippi State since June 2023. I've dreamed about playing in Davis Wade Stadium for a long time, but God has another plan. Due to unforeseen circumstances, I am decommitting from Mississippi State and reopening my recruitment. I will not make any further comments until I have further clarity on my future. I ask that you please respect my family and I during this time. Thank you all and God Bless."