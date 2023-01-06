Mississippi State got some good news Friday as freshman wide receiver Zavion Thomas has withdrawn from the transfer portal and will be returning to Starkville.

Thomas entered the transfer portal back on December 8th, but after considering his options, he decided to stay put at Mississippi State.

The Woodmere, LA, native flipped from Louisville to Mississippi State in the 2022 recruiting class, and the Bulldogs have high expectations for the speedster.

The 5’11” freshman flashed his talent in 2022 as he emerged as one of the top punt returners in college football. Thomas returned 15 punts for 202 yards, including his first career return touchdown against Georgia. His 13.5-yard punt return average ranked 5th in the country and was first among freshmen.

Thomas didn’t see much action on offense catching two passes for four yards, but the hope is that the explosive receiver can break into a more prominent role after a year of college experience.

Mississippi State has lost 11 scholarship players to the transfer portal, including two of its more prominent offensive weapons in WR Rara Thomas, who committed to Georgia, and RB Dillon Johnson, who is headed to Washington, so getting Zavion Thomas back is a big deal for the 2023 offense in Starkville.