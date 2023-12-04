Starkville - College basketball’s NET rankings have turned into one of the go-to metrics for determining who is deserving of an NCAA Tournament bid, and the initial ranking saw Mississippi State rank lower than they’d like to be.

Chris Jans’ Bulldogs begun the 2023-24 campaign with some solid résumé -building victories over Power Six opponents Arizona State, Washington State and Northwestern, but the past week has seen their résumé take a nosedive.

Mississippi State took their first loss of the season at Georgia Tech on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge, a game the Bulldogs were favored by 9.5 points in. It was a disappointing defeat as the Bulldogs struggled to manufacture a consistent offense, but a survivable one. The true heartbreak came on Sunday when they fell to Southern as a 26-point favorite on their home court.

“I thought our practices were of the right tenure, if you will, after losing at Georgia Tech. We were certainly very disappointed that night, and we’ve been very disappointed since that loss kind of rallying the troops,” Jans said. “We’ve had plenty of time to stew on it and dissect it, learn to grow from it. I didn’t expect this, certainly. I don’t think anyone in that room would’ve expected this. We thought Tuesday was tough, and it’s going to pale in comparison to this.”

The disappointing week placed them at #40 in the initial rankings, which isn’t a terrible spot to be, but they could have been much higher had they taken care of business. The Bulldogs have overcome adversity before, having started out SEC play with a 1-7 record last season before in evidently tallying off nine wins in their next eleven games.

The loss to Southern, however, is different. Unlike a cold streak against top competition, a loss to a team who currently ranks 206th in the NET rankings is going to leave a blemish on Mississippi State’s record.

“This is going to stay with us all year long, and there’s no way around it,” Jans said. “We’re going to have to figure out how we move forward as a group, and it’s going to be hard. It’s going to be tough, and it’s going to challenge the fabric of our program. It’s going to challenge some individuals in our program in terms of staying tight, staying together and believing in what we’re doing individually and collectively.”

Mississippi State will have a few key opportunities to climb back up the ladder before conference play begins in January with two neutral site matchups against Top 100 NET opponents. They’ll kick things off Saturday in Atlanta against Tulane in their first game off the crushing loss and will head up to Newark, NJ later this month on December 23rd to face a tough Rutgers team. A semi-home game against North Texas in Tupelo on December 17th will also be e an important one, as the Mean Green are just outside the top 100 at #104.

“Trust me, at the end of the day, I get how this works. I’m responsible for our program and responsible for getting our guys ready to play. I’ve got to do better, and I’m not happy about some of the things, decisions that I’ve made,” Jans said. “That’s what our biggest obstacle is going to be is to stick together and continue to believe and the buy in’s stay the same. Somehow, someway, we pick ourselves off the ground and go forward.”