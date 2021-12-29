Smith, Mississippi State beat short-handed Arkansas 81-68

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 18 points and had a career-high five steals, Shakeel Moore added 15 points, five assists and four steals and Mississippi State pulled away in the second half Wednesday to beat short-handed Arkansas 81-68 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Smith shot 5 of 8 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and Moore hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Iverson Molinar scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and finished with five assists for Mississippi State (10-3).

Senior JD Notae, who is averaging a team-high 18.0 points per game this season, and freshman Chance Moore did not play for the Razorbacks (10-3) due to illness. Notae, who was named the SEC’s sixth man of the year last season, has scored in double figures in each game and his 2.7 steals lead the conference.

Kamani Johnson, a junior forward who transferred to Arkansas from Arkansas-Little Rock, has been suspended from the program indefinitely.



