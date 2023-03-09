Nashville, TN - Tolu Smith scored the game-winning layup with 4.1 seconds on the clock.

The 6'11" center scored a career-high 28 points in Mississippi State's 69-68 win over Florida in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Smith, coming off an All-SEC First Team regular season, scored the most important bucket of his career to seemingly lock in an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time in his career.

Mississippi State had blown multiple leads throughout the game to get to that point. State held a 14 point lead during the first half and went into the locker room up 37-27. Junior guard Shakeel Moore came out hot to start the game scoring 12 of his 13 points in the first half, draining a three and hitting all three free throws after getting fouled on another.

An ugly start to the second half got Florida back into the game. The Bulldogs only made one of their first eight field goals of the half, and the gators surged to a 42-39 lead after a transition layup from freshman guard Riley Kugel. Kugel, a former Mississippi State commit who backed off his pledge when Ben Howland was let go, led the Gators offensively with 14 points.

The combination of Smith and Dashawn Davis built the Mississippi State lead back up. With Florida big man Colin Castleton sidelined with a broken hand, Smith dominated the paint hauling in 12 rebounds. Florida didn't have the size to match him as Smith shot 17 free throws and made ten, while Davis was key as a playmaker dishing out eight assists.

A Smith layup give the Bulldogs a 57-51 lead with 1:54 to play, but the Bulldog offense failed to score for the rest of regulation. Florida, who heavily relied on the three Thursday with 35 attempts despite only making eight, found a spark in former Penn State guard Myreon Jones.

Jones drained a high-arching three from the top of the key with 1:29 on the clock, and drilled another with forty seconds to go, tying the ballgame at 57 a piece. After Davis missed a runner in the lane and Jones missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer, the Bulldogs were set for their fourth overtime game of the season.

Mississippi State was well-prepared having gone 2-1 in OT game this season with wins over TCU and Ole Miss, while Florida hadn't been tested with an extra five minutes this season. Smith opened things up with an and-one, and a a dunk off a beautiful cut by Cameron Matthews quickly put the Bulldogs up five.

Florida big man Aleks Szymczyk cut it to three with in a basket inside, but the Bulldogs responded with an alley-oop slam from freshman Shawn Jones off a perfect pass from Davis. Moore split a pair of free throws to put the Bulldogs up six with 54 seconds to play, but State ended up blowing the lead again.

Kugel scored five straight points on a three from the wing and a pair off free throws after getting fouled the next possession. With the Bulldogs leading by one, Florida applied some pressure and forced a D.J. Jeffries turnover which led to a go-ahead bucket from Niels Lane with 12 seconds left, his only points of the game.

But it was the combo of Davis and Smith again that put Mississippi State on top, as a dump from Davis gave Smith the game winning layup with four seconds to go, and Jones' desperation three was no good giving Mississippi State the win.

The Bulldogs will match up with the number-one seed Alabama at noon tomorrow, but their win today might have punched their ticket to the dance.



