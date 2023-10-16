Starkville – For many pitchers in modern day baseball, Tommy John surgery has become an if rather than when.

The increased emphasis on velocity and spin has seen countless pitchers across every level of baseball tear their UCLs. It’s held true at Mississippi State over the past few seasons with notable injuries to Landon Sims, Stone Simmons, Brooks Auger and Pico Kohn.

Mississippi State’s trip to Tulane early in the 2022 season is one many Bulldog fans would like to forget. They took the series from the Green Wave, but it came at a price as they’d lose Sims and Simmons to torn UCLs on back-to-back days.

For Sims, a 1st round draft pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks later that summer, it would be the last time he’d take the mound in the Maroon & White, while Simmons is set to return to action this coming season after a long rehab process. The talented reliever pitched for a 4.81 ERA during Mississippi State’s 2021 National Championship season but hasn’t been able to help the SEC’s worst pitching staff over the past two seasons.

“That was the toughest part of rehab by a mile,” Simmons said. “I came out in ‘22 and was pitching well and then I got hurt. Of course, that was not the only reason why we started doing bad, but seeing the team struggle is really tough. At the same time, it gives you an opportunity to be a better leader. A better teammate. To stay with the guys through the thick and thin is part of being a good leader and a good teammate. It gave me the opportunity to learn a lot about being a great leader. Now I’m prepared. I feel like I can help the guys get through.”

There wasn’t a veteran on the team who had been through the rehab process before, but Simmons and Sims were still able to lean on each other. The rehab process was a long and grueling one for Simmons, but it’s helped him become a leader on the team. As guys like Auger and Kohn followed suit with Tommy John Surgeries of their own, Simmons was able to mentor some of those younger guys through the process.

“I was one the first ones. Me and Landon Sims would work off each other and ask each other questions, making sure we were doing it right. Now that we’ve been through that process and I’m still around. I’m the oldest one on the team with Tommy John. I can help all the younger guys,” Simmons said. “That’s actually invaluable. Looking back on the process, If I had someone that was older than me mentoring me through TJ, I probably would have had a little bit easier of a recovery.”

When Simmons took the mound for the first time in fall scrimmages, the Mississippi State faithful was there to give him a warm welcome. A pitcher in nature, Simmons looked like his usual self during that first outing, pitching a 1-2-3 frame and popping the mitt at 93 MPH.

“Coming back this fall has been a little bit easier than I expected,” Simmons said. “Not that I’m coming back and getting everybody out immediately. It’s just kind of my safe spot to be on the mound. That’s where I feel comfortable. It feels natural. I threw a lot of bullpens. Had a lot of practice. When I got on the mound for the first time I felt really prepared. There were a few fans here and they gave me a nice warm welcome. That was really nice, so it just feels good to be back.”

Soon enough, the 6-foo-4 right-hander will be back where he belongs: pitching in front of 13,000+ fans at Dudy Noble Field.

“I’m really excited. It’s going to be a really good time,” Simmons said. “I just think about my first outing this fall. I had a little bit of adrenaline going. I can only imagine what it’s going to be like in the spring. Pitching in front of however many people at Dudy Noble Field is my favorite thing so I’m just really excited.”