In Mississippi State's 41-14 loss to LSU, senior safety Shawn Preston Jr. was ejected for a targeting penalty on a hit against quarterback Jayden Daniels during the third quarter. The tackle was not initially ruled a targeting on the field, but after a replay review, SEC officials in Birmingham opted to change the call.

When Mississippi State and South Carolina kickoff on Saturday night, the Bulldogs will be without one of their top defensive players for the first half.





Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett did not offer any thoughts on the targeting rule following the game, but did say that they would go through an appeal process to see if they can get Preston cleared for the entire game at South Carolina.

"I have no thoughts on that," Arnett said. "There is now an appeal process. They determine if there was malicious intent. That’s the reality of how the game is officiated now. It’s happening in every game. They’ll determine if he’s out the first half."

Monday morning, Mississippi State found out that their appeal had been denied and that Preston would officially be suspended for the first half of this week's game.

"We got the email this morning that the appeal was denied," Arnett said. "So he'll have to sit out the first half."

The ruling knocks out one of the most veteran players in Mississippi State's secondary for a game where they'll be facing a quarterback in Spencer Rattler who's averaging 357 passing yards per game through three weeks.

The sixth-year senior Preston has made a big impact on the Mississippi State defense through three games. He leads the safety unit with 16 tackles, and has also been the highest graded safety in coverage, according to PFF. In the Bulldogs' Week 2 win over Arizona, Preston made seven tackles and two tackles for loss with an interception and a forced fumble.

Arnett says that the Mississippi State safeties have to have a next-man up mentality. True freshman Isaac Smith, the Bulldogs' highest ranked 2023 signee, got a majority of the reps after Preston's ejection against LSU, and Arnett noted how the game was a valuable experience for him.

"Isaac got some live experience against one of the most talented teams in the country. That’s great for his development. He will see increased playing time in the first half this week," Arnett said. " It’s the next man up mentality, whether injury or targeting penalty. We have some true freshmen getting exposed to the high level of football that is played in this league earlier than you would like. We’ve got Malik Ellis playing on offense. Sometimes you learn things the hard way. They will be better players for it in the long run."

The freshman Smith will not just be given the starting job on Saturday as Jordan Morant, how transferred from Michigan prior to the 2022 season, will also be batting for that spot.

"I expect to see Jordan Morant competing with Isaac for the starting job this week," Arnett said.