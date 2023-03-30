Starkville - Mississippi State dropped to 0-7 in SEC play as some self inflicted wounds proved to be costly as they fell to #9 South Carolina 6-4 in a game with high emotions.

Freshman both-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, who pitched strictly right-handed on Thursday night, put together a solid start for the Bulldogs. The Willemstad, Curaçao native held the Gamecocks scoreless through the first three innings and gave up three runs in five innings with nine strikeouts.

After two scoreless frames from South Carolina righty Eli Jones, the Bulldogs took an early lead on an RBI single by 1st baseman Hunter Hines in the 3rd inning, but the Gamecocks evened it up in the top of the 4th with a pair of doubles from 2nd baseman Michael Braswell and nine-hole hitter Dylan Brewer. The Bulldogs had a chance to get Braswell out on his leadoff double as Kellum Clark delivered a strike from the right field corner but Lane Forsythe didn't get the tag down in time at 2nd.

Cijntje gave up three of his six hits in the 5th inning, including a no-doubt solo homer from Gamecock designated hitter Ethan Petry. Catcher Cole Messina followed with a single, and Braswell put the Gamecocks up 3-1 with an RBI double,

It didn't take long for the Bulldogs to even up the ballgame with righty James Hicks entering for South Carolina. Samford transfer Colton Ledbetter followed a Slate Alford leadoff single with his sixth home run of the season in the bottom of the 5th.

State had a chance to pull ahead as they got runners on the corners and no outs after a pair of hits from catcher Luke Hancock and left fielder Dakota Jordan, but they couldn't capitalize. Jordan attempted to swipe 2nd base but was thrown out, Kellum Clark struck out, and Alford popped up to 2nd which allowed South Carolina to hold the tie.

"He’s just trying to be aggressive and find a way to win a game," Assistant coach Jake Gautreau said. "In that situation, we need to be a little smarter and not try to run there."

Sophomore righty Colby Holcombe held Carolina scoreless in the 6th, but the Gamecocks took the lead in the 7th. Petry led off the inning with a single, and he had gotten Messina into a 1-2 count. Home plate umpire Jeff Wright called ball two a on a pitch Bulldog skipper Chris Lemonis argued should have been a strike, and after Messina took the next pitch over the wall to put USC up 5-3, Lemonis continued chirping at Wright and was ejected.

"Everybody that watched the game saw what happened," Gautreau said. "There was a big swing after it. Emotions were high tryng to win a ballgame. These kids are fighting for their life. It’s a great group of kids and they’re working like crazy and you want that one very bad for them."

South Carolina reliever Chris Veach shut down the Bulldog bats in the 7th and 8th, and the Gamecocks tacked on an insurance run in the top of the 9th on a Brewer single after Holcombe issued two walks to give him six on the day in four innings of work.

As righty Cade Austin relieved Veach in the top of the 9th, Mississippi State didn't give up. Clark led off a single, and Alford worked an 11 pitch at-bat with seven foul balls before singling into center to put runners on the corners. Forsythe grounded into a double play to bring in one run, but with two outs they had to start from scratch down 6-4.

Larry worked a walk and Ledbetter legged out an infield single to bring the winning run to the plate in Hines, but Austin would catch the sophomore slugger looking to end the ballgame.

Mississippi State has not announced a starting pitcher for tomorrow as they look to even up the series and pick up their first SEC win tomorrow. Freshman lefty Bradley Loftin and senior righty Landon Gartman seem to be the most likely choices, while the Gamecocks will put right-hander Noah Hall on the bump.