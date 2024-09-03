in other news
VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-EKU
Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of EKU.
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-EKU
Coach Jeff Lebby addressed changes to the depth chart and other media questions ahead of State's season-opener.
Two Stand Out For Four-Star Cameron Sparks
The top-ranked player in Tennessee, four-star wide receiver Cameron Sparks, has three upcoming visits set. He explains.
Off-Field Factors on O'Mari Johnson's Mind
State continues its pursuit of our-star 2026 WR O’Mari Johnson, but have the Bulldogs gained any ground? He explains.
Tristen Keys Moving Up in Rivals250
Mississippi four-star wide receiver Tristen Keys is one of the big risers in the latest Rivals250 for 2026.
