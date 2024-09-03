Advertisement

in other news

VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-EKU

VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-EKU

Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of EKU.

 • BulldogBlitz.com
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-EKU

VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-EKU

Coach Jeff Lebby addressed changes to the depth chart and other media questions ahead of State's season-opener.

Video content
 • BulldogBlitz.com
Two Stand Out For Four-Star Cameron Sparks

Two Stand Out For Four-Star Cameron Sparks

The top-ranked player in Tennessee, four-star wide receiver Cameron Sparks, has three upcoming visits set. He explains.

Premium content
 • Jason Stamm
Off-Field Factors on O'Mari Johnson's Mind

Off-Field Factors on O'Mari Johnson's Mind

State continues its pursuit of our-star 2026 WR O’Mari Johnson, but have the Bulldogs gained any ground? He explains.

Premium content
 • Jason Stamm
Tristen Keys Moving Up in Rivals250

Tristen Keys Moving Up in Rivals250

Mississippi four-star wide receiver Tristen Keys is one of the big risers in the latest Rivals250 for 2026.

External content
 • Adam Friedman

in other news

VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-EKU

VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-EKU

Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of EKU.

 • BulldogBlitz.com
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-EKU

VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-EKU

Coach Jeff Lebby addressed changes to the depth chart and other media questions ahead of State's season-opener.

Video content
 • BulldogBlitz.com
Two Stand Out For Four-Star Cameron Sparks

Two Stand Out For Four-Star Cameron Sparks

The top-ranked player in Tennessee, four-star wide receiver Cameron Sparks, has three upcoming visits set. He explains.

Premium content
 • Jason Stamm
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 3, 2024
SEC teams are in pursuit of four-star WR Tristen Keys
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
MississippiState
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Arizona St.
1 - 0
Arizona St.
Mississippi St.
1 - 0
Mississippi St.
-6.5, O/U 59.5
Mississippi St.
1 - 0
Mississippi St.
Toledo
1 - 0
Toledo
Finished
Mississippi St.
56
Arrow
Mississippi St.
E. Kentucky
7
E. Kentucky