STARKVILLE, Miss. – Fresh off its NIT Final Four run and a 25-win campaign, Year 4 of the Ben Howland era will feature its most challenging SEC slate under his tutelage.

Mississippi State will have home and home matchups with Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss and South Carolina, with additional home games against Florida, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs, who are ranked in all the preseason polls, will also travel to Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

“It’s a different schedule this year with playing Kentucky and Auburn twice,” Howland said. “This league has some really, really good teams, and that is going to create a lot of challenges. But this will be great for our program and players. We’re excited and thrilled to have one of the toughest schedules in the SEC.”

MSU, which returns all five starters from a year ago and has a Top 10 incoming recruiting class, finished seventh in league play last season with a 9-9 ledger.

Dates, time and TV, along with the complete non-conference schedule, will be announced later.

Home and Home

Alabama

Auburn

Kentucky

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Additional Home Games

Florida

LSU

Missouri

Texas A&M

Additional Away Games

Arkansas

Georgia

Tennessee

Vanderbilt