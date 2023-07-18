Q. I heard earlier you stated about extending the agreement in Atlanta, but with the new stadium, dome stadium going up here in four years, are there any thoughts of bringing the championship or an annual game on the football field to Nashville outside of the bowl game?

SANKEY: We are going to focus our football game on what is really the envy of the college football championship world, and that's what we do in Atlanta. So that's where our focus, is for that particular championship.

We obviously have what is and will be a longstanding relationship with Bridgestone Arena in basketball. One of my favorite books is titled The Art of Possibility, and what Nashville is doing is opens up the art of possibility here, around football opportunities, basketball opportunities on a national scale. Those are very much on my mind.

In fact, I've communicated that locally on repeated occasions.

Q. Just curious with the rule changes coming in college football, particularly clock no longer stopping after first downs, what's been the feedback from coaches, and how different do you think the game will look and feel?

SANKEY: There was research done on kind of the look and the feel, so there will be some adjustments as things move along rapidly. The reality in the game of college football is you have a variety of offensive approaches. In some games, I don't think you'll even notice it because things happen so rapidly now.

I think people need to study. When I talked about spending time with John McDaid tomorrow in this room, that's about learning and making sure one understands how the new rules will operate.

Part of the learning experience is you do reduce the number of plays in a game. It is an incremental step, though, to keep the game moving along at an interesting pace. I'll use that phrase. That's my invention, not the rules committee.

We're going to have to be mindful of the outcomes and mindful perhaps there are other adjustments that can be made.

It's interesting to read the history of the college football, so I just finished a book that goes back to the late 1800s, early 1900s, Jim Thorpe's biography was the most recent, and realized the passing game was inserted 100 years ago to college football, yet we still have elements of the rules from 100 years ago that guide our thinking around college football, and I think it's an appropriate update.

Q. Commissioner, you mentioned the patchwork of state legislature governing the NIL rules recently, one of the most recent being the Texas law. You referenced some of the provisions passed in that game, provisions which I know Texas and Texas A&M worked with legislators in the crafting of that bill. Did you discuss that legislation with the officials at Texas or Texas A&M while that legislation was being drafted to let your opinions be known?

SANKEY: So let's back up. The most recent of these bills I think was in the state of New York, actually, a week and a half or so ago. In that circumstance it was acknowledged that there were universities in the state of New York that were involved in that activity.

The same has been true, I think, in any state where legislation has been adopted.

What seems to have happened is there's been overly broad language. When we were here with our presidents in March we identified potential strategies for conference regulation of name, image, and likeness.

If you go back a year ago in Destin, we did the same thing conceptually. We're all going to be confronted, whether at the national level or the conference level, how do we want this to be overseen. You've heard me state the concerns, and I've shared those since legislation has been adopted.

I was not in the middle of any of the drafting processes, but also understand that the original set of name, image, and likeness laws caused concerns about what was facilitated there back to 2019.

So this is an ongoing problem that we identified as the exact wrong way to go about permitting student-athletes to engage in name, image, and likeness activity.

It is a current circumstance, and you heard me observe that it speaks to the need for a national standard.

Q. With all the major changes in college athletics in recent memory, with regards to decision making, where is that balance between ensuring stability while entertaining future growth, and what are the pains for that progress?

SANKEY: Well, we see the pain of progress right outside the Hyatt as the road is being deconstructed so it can be rebuilt. That's a pretty good metaphor for some of the things that are happening.

And whether it's concerns about state laws, understanding the realities of new opportunities, and trying to really dig in to see what's happening, that's pain and that's progress.

I spoke of the need for collaboration in the previous question about laws that have emanated from our states that do involve universities. We're going to have to think differently about how we make decisions.

Just to combine both questions, one of the unique aspects of the conference is people want to be a part of this conference. We gather together, our athletics directors discuss and debate, our presidents and chancellors make decisions and our rules, and I'm one who thinks we should be able to administer our own rules based on how those are decided.

Is there pain in that? Sure. But that's part of progress, again, just as we see on Broadway just outside the Hyatt.

Q. In May you guys said you were hoping to have a field storming policy before the season started. I was wondering if you have any update on that or anything been formalized yet?

SANKEY: We did. In fact, we adopted updated policies around fines, so fines were increased. The revenue flows directly to the visiting institution.

We also set some standards, and you'll just forgive for not reciting them by memory, but Pat at our office can get to you, expectations for communication on campuses for policies around protecting the visiting team when those circumstances arise.

Q. For the uniform standard that everybody is seeking for NIL, are there specific elements to that? I assume a salary cap is unconstitutional. Would you make athletes be on campus for a certain period of time? What would be some of the elements to that?

SANKEY: Well, I'm not going to go into the minutiae of legislative strategies. One of these efforts is -- I'll give you an example. The NCAA, Charlie Baker, communicated four points. One is some level of registration of agents around of this business. The second is a level of transparency in communication. A third is financial support.

Those seem to deal with some of the issues. How you define what actual name, image, and likeness is is part of the nouns and verbs that will have to be finalized, and we've provided drafts over time.

So sure, there's language to describe the activity. There has to be agreement on the language to describe the activity.

Q. Commissioner, what was the internal discussion like around the discussion to eliminate divisions, and how did you guys come to the conclusion that that would be the best format to continue SEC Championships?

SANKEY: That discussion in football goes back to 2018, 2019, so the discussion of is our current divisional approach in football the most competitively equitable. So the words "fair and balanced" came up a lot. You had to define what do you mean by fair and what do you mean by balanced in the schedule.

We were here in March of '20. You'll remember that activity with a report to our presidents and chancellors, as a 14-team league on here's the possibilities of how we might adjust.

We stopped everything, including that discussion, in 2020. Fast forward a year, the expansion was announced. When we began discussing a 16-team football schedule in August of '21, the first set of conversations were, again, taking the words "fair" and the word "balance" and defining them.

Balance was rotating teams through with greater frequency, so I think plenty of people have written about a team may not see a team certainly for six years or may not go someplace for 12 years if they're in another division.

So that was balanced.

Fair was narrowing the competitive equity band, which is what we achieved, even with our eight-game schedule we announced a few weeks ago in June.

Hopefully that responds to your question. That was the conversation. The eight- or nine-game schedule debate, the number of games played within the conference will start be part of our discussion as we move forward and look to 2025.

But the effort to try to be both fair and then balanced within that scheduling approach was the motivation around eliminating divisions.

Q. Did the non-game schedule get tabled because schools realized that there wasn't going to be any more additional TV revenue forth coming?

SANKEY: No, there were a lot of issues. When you think about what we're going to see next year, we have expansion, we add two historically prominent football programs in Oklahoma and Texas. And not only prominent, but successful.

We have the College Football Playoff changes, lingering questions about what that may or may not mean.

Discussions about non-conference scheduling. When I was asked in Destin about timing for the '25 decision, we could go out to Destin next year. The earlier we do that, the less pain we cause for the discontinuation of non-conference games.

One of the bigger elements was that non-conference game issue. Now, part of the motivation, I think, going forward is I really think our eight-game schedule is pretty remarkable. Like when we were going through the final filtering you'd say, wow, schedule A is tough, and then you'd be at schedule G and you're like, that school has got a tough schedule and all the way through. There are 16 really challenging schedules.

But there are some important, we'll call them rivalry games, and we're going to have to have a decision about do we play those every year or do we play some of them every other year?

The eight-game format we can protect one on an annual basis and the other seven rotate.

In the nine-game format we know we can protect up to three, rotate the other six and achieve both that fairness and that balance issue.

That'll be right in front of us again.

Q. Heading into the day in D.C. last month, I understand that one of the talking points was concern about day-to-day administration of departments almost seeding, maybe to collectives boosters. Given that some collectives would now form an association among them, what do you see as the future of collectives in the NIL landscape?

SANKEY: Let me be specific about the concerns. One of the concerns that I've been public about this is transferring control at an institutional level of rosters, who's on a roster, pressure on playing time from coaches, and then up the chain of command to athletics directors and presidents or chancellors to an outside entity.

People have opined about booster influence, but with collective activity about which we've read, I think it magnifies that concern, who's really in charge.

So that informs the talking point. I have read with interest on this formation of a collective association or a collective, I guess, a collection of collectives. And William King, our associate commissioner for legal affairs, has reached out to some just to have a conversation to learn more. We have to be in a constant learning mode. We want to exercise care. We want to do that in collaboration with our campuses.

So there was a contract extension announced for me. I work for our presidents and chancellors by agreement. We're going to make sure that our presidents and chancellors' influence and decision making is inherent in whatever conversation, including that with the collection of collectives.

Q. You mentioned that people want to be a part of this conference. It feels like the musical chairs with realignment are still kind of swirling. Is there still the potential for growth in this conference, or are ties creating super conferences on the landscape?

SANKEY: I'll go back to my standard observations: I think we are a super conference. That's why it took a part of your life that you'll never get back to go through what we achieved last year.

Not that you didn't know any and all of that information.

My reference to people want to be a part of it really reflects back on the outreach from Oklahoma and Texas. That was a question I received yesterday.

I've been careful. When I was here in Atlanta last year, I was clear that we're focused on our growth to 16. I've watched others message about we're not done yet. I referenced this, we're going to go to this particular region. I just don't think that's healthy.

People can criticize me to say, wow, you really sprung it on people in '21, which we did, and maybe there's no clean and perfect way to deal with conference membership.

It's not been a topic in the Southeastern Conference other than providing updates, so we're very attentive to what's happening around us, whether those are from all of your fine investigative writing or maybe opinions, and then focusing on our growth to 16 because it's an enormous task.

So that's my view.

Do I think it's done? People will say, well, I get to decide that. Right now it appears others are going to decide that before we have to make any decisions.

My view is we know who we are. We're comfortable as a league. We're focused on our growth to 16. We've restored rivalries. We're geographically contiguous with the right kind of philosophical alignment, and we can stay at that level of super conference. When you go bigger, there are a whole other set of factors that have to be considered, and I'm not sure I've seen those teased out other than in my mind late at night.