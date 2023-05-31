The SEC has announced game times and TV channels for five Mississippi State football games this fall.

The Zach Arnett era will get underway at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday September 2nd against Southeast Louisiana. The season opener is set for 3 p.m. CST at SEC Network, and its the first time since 2018 at the Bulldogs will open the season with an FCS opponent since 2018 when they defeated Stephen F. Austin 63-3.

Week 2, Arizona will make the return trip to Starkville on Saturday September 9th after Mississippi State went into Tucson for a 39-17 victory last September. The game will be aired on SEC Network and kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST.

SEC action begins Week 3 with Mississippi State hosting the defending SEC West Champion LSU Tigers. The matchup featuring two SEC West foes will kickoff at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday September 16th and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Mississippi State will matchup with Southern Miss for the first time since since 2019 during Week 12. Mississippi State has a home-and-home scheduled with USM for Starkville in 2023 and Hattiesburg in 2026. The final non-conference game of the season will be streaming on SEC Network+ and the ESPN App at 11 a.m. on Saturday November 18th.

In typical fashion, the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving on ESPN. The Bulldogs took the Golden Egg from the Rebels in Oxford last season, and will look to keep it in Starkville on November 23rd.