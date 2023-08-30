Starkville - Mississippi State kicks off its 2023 season on Saturday when the Southeastern Louisiana comes to Davis Wade Stadium. The Lions went 9-4 last season and are looking to get back to the FCS playoffs where they fell to Samford in a high scoring 48-42 battle in the second round.

The 2023 Lion roster looks drastically different than in 2022. They've kept intact one of the Southland Conference's best offensive lines and linebacking corps, but with a new quarterback and a lot of rushing and receiving production lost, the season opener will be the first start for numerous players on the SELA roster.





Quarterback: SELA head coach Frank Scelfo has not yet named a starting quarterback between sophomore Eli Sawyer and Northwestern State transfer Zachary Clement, and it’s likely both will see some action on Saturday. Sawyer appeared in ten games with one start for the Lions last season, and though he’s not very mobile, he was very efficient throwing for 1,605 yards with 11 touchdowns, one interception and a 62.4% completion rate. Clement, on the other hand, brings some athleticism to the table having rushed for over 500 yards and nine touchdowns over the last two seasons, but isn’t as effective as a passer. He was the full time starter for Northwestern State and threw for 2,498 yards and 19 touchdowns, but also had 13 interceptions and a 54.1% completion rate.





Running Back: The Lions primarily run 11 personnel but often times will add an H-Back to create running lanes for their backs. Last season the Lions had a trio of rushers with over 500 yards a piece, but all three of those guys are no longer with the program. Sophomore Rodeo Graham Jr. is next in line after putting up 353 yards on 4.3 yards per carry. Louisiana Tech transfer Harlan Dixon is also expected to be a factor after putting up 175 yards in three seasons in Ruston.





Wide Receivers: The wide receiver room at Southeastern Louisiana is one that’s lacking experience. The Lions lost four of their top five wide receivers from last season and the lone returner of that group, Maurice Massey, was not listed on their depth chart. Xavier Hill, a 6’2” transfer from Kennesaw State, will start after hauling in 20 catches for 313 yards and five touchdowns last season, while sophomore Da’Shun Hugley, who has zero career receptions, is also expected to start. In the slot will be Darius Lewis, a twitchy 5’8” punt returner who had 146 yards a season ago.





Tight ends: Southeastern Louisiana's offense primarily uses tight ends as extra blockers in their run-first attack. Both Jacob Logan (6’3”, 240-pounds) and Bauer Sharp (6’5”, 245-pounds) have the size to help the Lions in the run game, but neither have proven to be a featured part of the passing game. In red zone situations, the Lions tend to target 6'4", 240-pound junior Ivan Drobocky, who led the team with six receiving touchdowns last fall.





Offensive Line: Southeastern Louisiana has a very experienced unit up front with returning starters at all five positions. Left tackle Jalen Bell, a 2021 All-Southland performer, is back after a season ending injury last year, while center John Allen and right tackle Jhy Orgeron were All-Southland selections in 2022. The Lion offensive line was stellar against FCS competition but their lack of size may hurt them against the Bulldogs, as Bell and Allen are the only two that weigh over 300 pounds.





Defensive Line: Similar to the offensive line, the SELA defensive line is an undersized group. With zero players over 300 pounds, they'll be tasked with going up against a Mississippi State offensive line where all five players meet that threshold. Graduate defensive end Garrett Crawford had a down year in 2022 with one sack after picking up six sacks in 2021, while Shemar Pearl will start on the opposite side after redshirting his initial season with the program. Tyrik Mitchell and Rodney Sophser both have experience on the interior, but neither have been a full-time starter.





Linebackers: Three of SELA's four leading tacklers from last season, including two former All-Southland performers Donte' Daniels and Herman Christophe IV, are back in 2023. In their 4-2-5 scheme, the Lion linebackers are tasked with defending the run more than rushing the passer, and it's an athletic group that can cover a lot of ground. The issue, like their defensive line, is their size with none of the starters weighing over 230 pounds.





Defensive Backs: Outside of the receiving corps, the SELA secondary might be the most inexperienced unit, with only nine career starts between their projected starting group. Harvard graduate transfer Victor Tademy had 64 tackles and two interceptions during his Ivy League career, and the safety is the only projected starter with an interception in his career. Nickelback Coryell Pierce and corners Tyrone Legette and Blayne Delahoussaye have seen action as reserves in their career and will be first-time starters in 2023.