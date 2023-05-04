Just a day after extending men’s basketball coach Chris Jans, Mississippi State signed women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell to an extension through the 2026-27 season, the school announced Thursday.

Purcell is set to make $662,500 per season in addition to performance-based incentives under his new contract, according to Robbie Faulk of 247Sports. Purcell’s base salary was $550,000 in 2022-23.

"My family and I have fallen in love with Starkville, and I am so honored to be your Head Women's Basketball Coach," Purcell said. "I greatly appreciate our Director of Athletics Zac Selmon, and President Dr. Mark Keenum trusting and believing in me to lead this program for years to come. This extension directly reflects the hard work and countless hours that my staff, and my team, have put in this past season. We work each and every day to make our fan base proud because, without all of you, none of this would be possible. I took this job because Women's Basketball matters in Starkville, and I take the pride you have in our program seriously. We are building something special here at Mississippi State, and my family and I are so proud to call Mississippi State Home."

A first-time head coach after a decade as an assistant at Louisville under Jeff Walz, Purcell became the winningest first-year coach in program history with a 22-11 record. Mississippi State finished fifth in the SEC with a 9-7 record, and Purcell became the only first-year Bulldog head coach to guide the team to a winning conference record.

"Sam Purcell is the winningest first year coach in school history for a program that has a strong and storied tradition of success,” Mississippi State Athletics Director Zac Selmon said. “ He is one of the top rising-star coaches in the country and has made an immediate impact through his expectations of excellence and his commitment to serving our student-athletes in their competitive, academic and personal pursuits. I am thrilled to continue working with Sam as we build upon the success of Mississippi State Women's Basketball."

Mississippi State won two NCAA Tournament games in year one under Purcell. The Bulldogs defeated 11-seed Illinois in the First Four and followed with a win over 6-seed Creighton in the round of 64. In the round of 32, the Bulldogs came close to upsetting 3-seed Notre Dame in a 53-48 loss.

Purcell has established himself as one of the top recruiters in the country. During his first offseason, he added five players through the transfer portal to help rebuild a roster that missed the NCAA Tournament under interim head coach Doug Novak. His first recruiting class features three top-100 prospects according to ESPNW in Mjracle Sheppard, Jasmine Brown, and Quanirah Cherry-Montague, as well as a Junior College All-American in Meloney Thames.

Purcell is off to a hot start in the transfer portal this offseason, adding two former All-Big East performers in Lauren Park-Lane of Seton Hall and Darrione Rogers of DePaul. Mississippi State also returns center Jessika Carter, who was an All-SEC Second Team performer under Purcell’s coaching, as well as guard JerKaila Jordan who averaged 11.2 points per game, and talented freshman Debreasha Powe who scored 8.2 points per game.



