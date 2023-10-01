Starkville – Will Rogers’ 2023 season has been one with some high highs but also some very low lows. The senior signal caller was incredibly efficient in the Week 2 win over Arizona completing 13/17 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and he orchestrated an explosive passing attack against South Carolina last week, throwing for career-high 487 yards. When Rogers faced SEC West foes LSU and Alabama, however, the result was two of the most disastrous performances of his four-year career.



Blue Blood Blunders

In the 41-14 loss to LSU two weeks ago, Rogers completed a career-worst 39% of his passes for 103 yards against a Tiger defense that’s currently allowing 31.0 points per game. The plus side was that he didn’t turn the ball over, but that changed Saturday against one of the nation’s fiercest defenses. Mississippi State was competitive with Alabama for most of the first half, but two crucial interceptions by Rogers spotted the Crimson Tide 14 points as they went into the break with 31-10 lead. Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell returned an interception to the house for six after a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage. On the first play of the two-minute drill, Rogers threw a pass behind Antonio Harmon into the hands of linebacker Jihaad Campbell, giving Alabama a short field to set up a Jalen Milroe touchdown. "Just had a physical middle of the field route with our tight end. There was a linebacker standing right there and I thought he was going to wrap around the linebacker," Rogers said. "I take full ownership. I knew it as soon as it left my hand. It’s definitely a tough play. We’re trying to score points before halftime and you end up giving them seven again." Rogers finished the game with a measly 107 passing yards while completing 55% of his passes. He was sacked four times and threw a third interception in the fourth quarter on an underthrown deep ball to Creed Whittemore, making it the second time in his career he’s thrown three picks. The first of which also came against the Tide in his sophomore year in 2021. "They’re the starters for the University of Alabama. They’re probably going to be better than most scout team guys," Rogers said. "They’re really good players, obviously."

Nothing Down Field

During his time in the Air Raid, Rogers was expected to complete mostly short and intermediate passes to sustain long drives, and he was effective doing so as he begun the season the top ten SEC's all-time passing yard leaders. When Kevin Barbay took over as the offensive coordinator this offseason, it was expected that there'd be more explosive plays in the passing game, but the Bulldogs have only been able to achieve that in one out of their first five games. Against South Carolina Rogers managed to hit Tulu Griffin for multiple deep shots down the field as Griffin set the Mississippi State record with 256 receiving yard. Rogers' average depth of target was 10.8 yards down field against the Gamecocks, but he's had an ADOT under 8.5 in the Bulldogs' other four games. Rogers' ADOT on Saturday was just 6.6 yards down field, and the he attempted just two passes of 20+ yards, both of which were incomplete. It certainly doesn't help that Mississippi State's offensive line currently ranks 11th in pass blocking among the 14 teams in the SEC, but the Bulldogs are not going to be successful offensively if they can't complete anything down field.



Accountability