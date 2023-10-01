Rogers' rollercoaster season continues against Alabama
Starkville – Will Rogers’ 2023 season has been one with some high highs but also some very low lows.
The senior signal caller was incredibly efficient in the Week 2 win over Arizona completing 13/17 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and he orchestrated an explosive passing attack against South Carolina last week, throwing for career-high 487 yards.
When Rogers faced SEC West foes LSU and Alabama, however, the result was two of the most disastrous performances of his four-year career.
Blue Blood Blunders
In the 41-14 loss to LSU two weeks ago, Rogers completed a career-worst 39% of his passes for 103 yards against a Tiger defense that’s currently allowing 31.0 points per game. The plus side was that he didn’t turn the ball over, but that changed Saturday against one of the nation’s fiercest defenses.
Mississippi State was competitive with Alabama for most of the first half, but two crucial interceptions by Rogers spotted the Crimson Tide 14 points as they went into the break with 31-10 lead.
Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell returned an interception to the house for six after a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage. On the first play of the two-minute drill, Rogers threw a pass behind Antonio Harmon into the hands of linebacker Jihaad Campbell, giving Alabama a short field to set up a Jalen Milroe touchdown.
"Just had a physical middle of the field route with our tight end. There was a linebacker standing right there and I thought he was going to wrap around the linebacker," Rogers said. "I take full ownership. I knew it as soon as it left my hand. It’s definitely a tough play. We’re trying to score points before halftime and you end up giving them seven again."
Rogers finished the game with a measly 107 passing yards while completing 55% of his passes. He was sacked four times and threw a third interception in the fourth quarter on an underthrown deep ball to Creed Whittemore, making it the second time in his career he’s thrown three picks. The first of which also came against the Tide in his sophomore year in 2021.
"They’re the starters for the University of Alabama. They’re probably going to be better than most scout team guys," Rogers said. "They’re really good players, obviously."
Nothing Down Field
During his time in the Air Raid, Rogers was expected to complete mostly short and intermediate passes to sustain long drives, and he was effective doing so as he begun the season the top ten SEC's all-time passing yard leaders.
When Kevin Barbay took over as the offensive coordinator this offseason, it was expected that there'd be more explosive plays in the passing game, but the Bulldogs have only been able to achieve that in one out of their first five games.
Against South Carolina Rogers managed to hit Tulu Griffin for multiple deep shots down the field as Griffin set the Mississippi State record with 256 receiving yard. Rogers' average depth of target was 10.8 yards down field against the Gamecocks, but he's had an ADOT under 8.5 in the Bulldogs' other four games.
Rogers' ADOT on Saturday was just 6.6 yards down field, and the he attempted just two passes of 20+ yards, both of which were incomplete. It certainly doesn't help that Mississippi State's offensive line currently ranks 11th in pass blocking among the 14 teams in the SEC, but the Bulldogs are not going to be successful offensively if they can't complete anything down field.
Accountability
Rogers isn't naive to the struggles he and the Bulldogs have had in the season, and head coach Zach Arnett has let them two they have to options going forward. They can hide from their problems and not compete, or they can learn from their mistakes and get better.
"The future’s in front of us. The ball is in our court. That’s what Coach Arnett was saying how you can handle this situation two ways," Rogers said. "You can either sulk and go hide in a corner or you can learn from it and get better, and that’s what I intend to do."
Execution by the whole team is something that the Bulldogs need to improve upon, and as the starting quarterback, Rogers has put the team getting back up to speed on his shoulders.
"Not throwing three interceptions. Scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Taking care of the football. Everything that you need to do to be successful we need to be better at," Rogers said. "That starts with me. I need to be a better player. I need to practice better. I need to do everything better. Obviously, we’ll learn from this and get back to work."
Mississippi State will get a break from their SEC schedule this week with a home matchup with Western Michigan followed by a bye week. Then, the Bulldogs will be back to the grind beginning with a road trip to Arkansas.
"We played five games in September. We’re 2-3. The only thing we’re focused on starting tomorrow is October,' Arnett said. "We’ve got three games in the month of October. We need to go 3-0 in October. That’s the only thing we’re focused on right now. Prepare for the next game. And we have an opportunity to play a quality football team, hopefully execute better, and win."
