Starkville - Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and running back Jo'quavious Marks both went down with injuries against Western Michigan, and after the bye week, their status for this week's matchup for Arkansas is a question that still hasn't been answered.

Marks hobbled off the field in the second quarter of the win over Western Michigan and was seen on the sideline in a boot during the second half. Rogers' injury occurred in the fourth quarter, injuring his left (non-throwing) shoulder. According to head coach Zach Arnett, Rogers and Marks along with the entire team, are "day-to-day."

"No update. Like every other guy, they got limited reps last week and every single guy on the roster is day-to-day," Arnett said in his Monday presser. "Everyone who is medically cleared to play will play. If they’re not, then they won’t."

The bye week provided the Bulldogs an opportunity get their veterans some rest. Arnett noted that they got some more reps in for younger players, which will be key for the second half of the season with the injuries they’ve sustained.

"Coming off a bye week, couldn’t come at a better time for us. Gave us a lot of time to give some guys time off. We kind of used it as a developmental week," Arnett said. "The vast majority of the reps went to younger guys. Hopefully we’re developing depth because you need it in the second half of the season. Our older guys, it wasn’t a true week off, but they got very few reps. Gave them a chance to get their bodies feeling good again."

Rogers and Marks were still among those that practiced in a limited capacity, though they likely would have been limited had they been fully healthy. Even if the senior backfield duo is unable to go this week, them being back at practice is a positive sign for the long-term.

"That means the full roster," Arnett said. "That applies to Bookie Watson, Jett Johnson, Jaden Crumedy, Nathan Pickering, those receivers who have played a bunch of snaps, and I could go on and on."

Should Marks remain out, the Bulldogs have a stable of running backs behind him including freshman Seth Davis and Penn State transfer Keyvone Lee, who combined for 104 rushing yards against Western Michigan. Hinds C.C. transfer Jeffery Pittman had a breakout game against Alabama and could be back after missing the Western Michigan game.

If Rogers can't go, Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright will make his first start in the maroon and white. The senior has had some packages in place this season due to his dynamic running ability and has rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

According to Arnett, the offense will look very similar to what it's looked like when Wright has seen his limited action, which likely means for RPOs and option plays.

"I think there are things we do with Mike in there that are structured more for him," Arnett said. "When he’s in there, we’re gonna play to the strengths of the players in there. It will look very similar to when he’s in there any other time."