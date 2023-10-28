Auburn - Mississippi State will be without its starting quarterback and running back when they take on Auburn Saturday afternoon.

Senior quarterback Will Rogers has been sidelined for the past few weeks with a left shoulder injury he sustained against Western Michigan. Rogers' chances to play against Auburn were slim and he was seen on the sideline in street clothes during pregame warmups. In his place, it will be Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright making his second consecutive start.

Wright, who started six games for the Commodores a year ago, led the Bulldogs to a 7-3 victory over Arkansas in his first start in the maroon and white. He completed 8/12 passes for 84 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and rushed 11 times for 60 yards.



Senior running back Jo'quavious Marks left the Western Michigan game with a foot injury, but he was able to return against Arkansas after the bye week. The Bulldogs' leading rusher has accumulated 638 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage this season, and scored their only touchdown against the Razorbacks. Marks, however, left the game multiple times favoring his foot, and was seen wearing street clothes during pregame warmups at Auburn.

True freshman Seth Davis is likely to get the bulk of the carries for the Bulldogs. The Katy, Tex. native is a shifty 5-foot-7 running back who has rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Hinds C.C. product Jeffery Pittman and Penn State transfer Keyvone Lee are also expected to see more action.

Kickoff for the game between Mississippi State and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on SEC Network. Auburn (3-4, 0-4 SEC) is still searching for its first SEC win while Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3 SEC) is looking to build off their road win at Arkansas last week.