New Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby isn't wasting time on the recruiting trail. Rivals250 quarterback Michael van Buren was one of the high profile recruits the Bulldogs hosted this weekend and now the Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy standout has announced his commitment.

"Getting around the coaching staff and the people in the building made me and my mother feel comfortable about me being here," van Buren said. "We were talking to coach Lebby about how I'd be developed, how I'm going to get better day to day, and about their plans for me.

"It's a great family environment," he said. "Everybody is closely connected and you can see that with who coach Lebby is hiring. They all have a family culture, which fits me.

"Before I came down there, coach Lebby came to see me earlier this week and he was telling me about the guys they're recruiting and the guys they've got ready to hop onboard," said van Buren. "He was pretty much telling them about me and I've started connecting with those guys. That definitely helped me in my decision, knowing that I'm possibly going to have a lot of guys coming in to make a lot of plays.

"All the guys that were there this weekend - SanFrisco (Magee) who just committed, (Braylon) Burnside, and (Mario) Craver - we've been talking about how we can put together something special come Signing Day," he said. "Those are the guys I'm ready to get locked in."