It's been quite the day for Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett. First, the Bulldogs landed a commitment from four-star cornerback PJ Woodland to kick things off. Then, Mississippi State made an even bigger splash.

That came from four-star wide receiver JJ Harrell, who decommitted from Tennessee earlier this month. Harrell recently visited Starkville, and that trip down to meet with the Arnett, wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis and staff sealed the deal for the Rivals100 playmaker.

"I was a priority for them from the jump, even after I committed to another school," Harrell told Bulldog Blitz. "Coach Bump and Coach Arnett have really believed in me. I’m here to make this program better. I'm locked in."

Mississippi State wasn't done there, though. Rivals250 four-star Starkville (Miss.) athlete Braylon Burnside joined in on the commitment fun. Burnside narrowed his list of offers down to six over the weekend as the Bulldogs primarily battled Ole Miss for his pledge.

"I like Mississippi State. Me being from around here since a young guy and me staying in the hometown, I think the fans and community would love it," Burnside had told Rivals about the local program.

Burnside is a two-way playmaker that has a track record of succeeding on both sides of the ball for one of the premier programs in the Magnolia State. Listed as an athlete by Rivals, Burnside will play on the offensive side of the ball for the Bulldogs.

"The cowbells are real loud. Practice is even louder. It's a real good (environment)," Burnside previously told Rivals about the atmosphere at Mississippi State.

He accounted tor 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns on 75 receptions during his junior campaign while catching passes from Illinois quarterback commit Trey Petty. Additionally, Burnside also grabbed an interception as he made his presence felt in the secondary.

The latest pair of commitments give Bumphis two signature wins on the trail as the former Mississippi State star recruits for his alma mater. Harrell and Burnside were not shy about wanting to play together, and it's Mississippi State that has won out for the duo.

