Terrance Hibbler makes his debut in the Rivals250 after a breakout junior campaign. Hibbler displayed the ability to be a difference maker in the trenches at his defensive tackle position. The four-star defensive lineman saw his recruitment blow up in January with double-digit offers flying in. *****

JJ Harrell jumps from a three-star recruit to the No. 10 wide receiver prospect in the 2024 cycle. Harrell emerged as a big-time weapon on the outside during his junior season, shifting his focus from the basketball court to the football field. Harrell is an athletic pass catcher with impressive leaping and after-catch ability. Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss are battling it out. *****

Braylon Burnside remains one of the highest-ranked prospects in the Magnolia State. Able to play all over the field, Burnside can make an impact at several different positions. He developed as a wide receiver during his junior season, showcasing his big-play potential. This looks to be a classic in-state recruiting battle between the Bulldogs and Rebels. *****

Jamonta Waller has seen his recruiting stock really take over the last few months. Waller has as impressive film rushing the passer as there in the entire class. He plays with great burst and gets into the backfield with ease. Alabama and Georgia have both jumped into the mix. Junior day visits to Penn State and South Carolina have the Nittany Lions and Gamecocks in the picture. *****

PJ Woodland lands inside the Rivals250 after an impressive season at one of the top programs in Mississippi. Playing both sides of the ball at Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove, Woodland offers upside and versatility. He is primarily being recruited to play in the defensive backfield. Texas A&M and the two in-state SEC programs are in pursuit. *****

Daniel Hill has firmly established himself as a premier prospect in the Magnolia State. He is a natural playmaker thanks to his ability to impact the game as a rusher and receiver. Hill is a chess piece in offenses that defenses struggle to contain. Alabama, LSU, and Mississippi State are three programs to watch. *****

Kamron Beavers is a massive defender in the middle, featuring a 6-4 and 323-pound frame. Beavers held a low profile during most of the fall, but the secret is out. Alabama, LSU, and Texas offered in January. Texas Tech and Ole Miss were the first two to jump on board. *****

Jeffery Rush is a familiar face in the Rivals250 and he maintains his status as a four-star prospect. Rush can play different positions along the defensive front and has added to his offer sheet in the recent months. He took visits to Auburn, Ole Miss, and Texas in January. *****