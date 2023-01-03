Shepard, a three-star prospect and the No. 25 prospect in the state of Tennessee, explains why each school is among his finalists.

Fayette Ware (Tenn.) two-way lineman Kison Shepard has emerged as big-time power five prospect throughout the summer and fall, picking up offers from SEC, Big 12, and Big Ten programs.

Tennessee: "I really like their coaching staff. They are recruiting me very hard and we stay in touch a lot. I haven't visited there yet, but plan on getting up there in the spring."

Ole Miss: "I've always liked Ole Miss since I was a kid. They are my favorite football team, so for them to offer me it was special to me. They stay in touch with me on a daily basis."

Texas: "I really like their campus. It was really nice. It surprised me when I went up there. Their coaching staff was great as well."

Nebraska: "I feel like I would be a good fit at Nebraska and their coaching staff has remained in touch with me throughout the coaching change. I plan on getting up there in the spring as well."

Mississippi State: "They were my first ever college visit my sophomore year. They just really opened my eyes to see just how big football was. I've got a strong bond with their coaching staff as well."

NOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW: While listed as an offensive tackle, Shepard is just as talented on the defensive side of the ball on the interior. He noted each coaching staff is recruiting him for both sides of the ball. As mentioned above, Nebraska and Tennessee are the two schools Shepard hasn't visited yet among his Top 5, but plans are in the works to visit both this spring. Shepard plans to take his official visits during the summer and be committed before his senior season begins.