Starkville - Mississippi State has gotten off to a solid 10-2 start to the 2023-24 campaign, and they've done so without one of the top big men in college basketball.

Graduate center Tolu Smith, who suffered a foot injury during a preseason practice, has not yet played in a game this season. That's going to change on Sunday as CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Smith is set to be available for Mississippi State's matchup with Bethune-Cookman on New Year's Eve.

The matchup presents a perfect opportunity Smith to get amped up against a weaker opponent before the Bulldogs begin SEC play at South Carolina on January 6. The Wildcats enter the game with a 5-7 record, two of those wins against non-Division I opponents, and sit at #318 in the NET rankings.

Last season, Smith finished as the Bulldogs' leading scorer and rebounder with 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while being named to the All-SEC First Team. The 6-foot-11 center opted to return for a sixth collegiate season after initially declaring for the NBA Draft and he was named a Preseason All-American by Blue Ribbon ahead of the 2023-24 season.

In Smith's absence, West Virginia graduate transfer Jimmy Bell has started 12 games at the five for the Bulldogs. Bell has been a catalyst for Mississippi State's early season success, averaging 9.6 points and 9.4 rebounds. He was most recently named the SEC Player of the Week after a 17-point, 18-rebound performance in a win over Rutgers.

Tip-off between Mississippi State and Bethune-Cookman is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST at Humphrey Coliseum.