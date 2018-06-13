Mississippi State wide receiver Reggie Todd was arrested on Tuesday, according to Will Sammon with the Clarion Ledger. He was taken into custody, charged with simple assault and then released on bond early Wednesday.

Details of his arrest have still not been released, but it's an unfortunate development for Todd. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, he hauled in 14 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound rising sophomore is expected to continue his role as a rotational receiver in 2018. He'll have to sort out these legal issues first, however.

More information will be provided as details emerge.