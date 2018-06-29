Joe Moorhead's first season as the head coach of Mississippi State hasn't officially kicked off yet. That won't happen until Sept. 1 when the Bulldogs take on Stephen F. Austin in Starkville. He's still found a way to make an immediate impact on the program, however. First off, the former Penn State offensive coordinator helped the team finalize a Top 25 recruiting class in 2018. Now, he's in the process of building an even better class in 2019 -- one that could even finish in the top 10 before it's all said and done. With the dead period now underway, we decided to give our readers a recap of the current commitments. It's already an impressive group, and it's not even close to being done. First up, the defense ...

Total defensive commitments: 9 Overall class ranking: No. 15 (No. 7 in the SEC)

Nathan Pickering, No. 8 SDE (No. 120 overall)

Other SEC offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt Other top offers: Clemson, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford, Texas and USC

Where Pickering fits in: The first thing you'll notice about Pickering is his size. At 6-foot-5, 277-pounds, he's reached the point where he could be considered a "tweener". The standout from Seminary (Miss) played all along the defensive line for Seminary High School. Expect him to settle in at defensive tackle in Mississippi State's four-man front, however. The defensive line is as deep as it's been for the Bulldogs in awhile. With that said, the losses of Montez Sweat, Gerri Green and Cory Thomas -- as well as the possible loss of Jeffery Simmons -- following the 2018 season will be substantial. This will give Pickering a much-needed year of development before being unleashed in 2019. He's a raw prospect, but his versatility and breakout potential are why he boasts such an impressive list of offers.

Charles Moore, No. 17 SDE (No. 190 overall)

Other SEC offers: Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Other top offers: Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss

Where Moore fits in: Make no mistake, Moore is a top-notch edge player. If it hadn't been for a torn ACL that ended his junior season before it could even get started, we'd be seeing the Louisville (Miss.) native a lot higher in the rankings. During his sophomore season, Moore racked up 35 tackles and 9 sacks. He brings impressive length (6-foot-5) to the position. A length that he combines with explosiveness off the snap that allows him to be one of the most disruptive defenders in the country -- when he's healthy. Pickering's future is on the interior of Mississippi State's defense line. Moore, on the other hand, will remain as an edge rusher. Expect him to thrive in that role.

Gregory Brooks Jr., No. 44 CB (N/R overall)

Other SEC offers: Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt Other top offers: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State and Virginia

Where Brooks Jr. fits in: Brooks Jr. isn't going to be a fit for every defensive scheme. Programs like Alabama have a certain threshold for cornerbacks in regards to their height, weight and overall length. The West Jefferson High School standout doesn't fit those thresholds (5-foot-11, 175 pounds). Still, don't underestimate him. The four-star cornerback has excellent instincts and the ball-skills necessary to excel on the next level. Looking at the depth chart, there's the possibility for Brooks Jr. to earn early playing time in 2019. Jamal Peters and Chris Rayford -- who are both in the mix for starting spots this upcoming season -- are going to be seniors.

Jarrian Jones, No. 42 S (N/R overall)

Other SEC offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee Other top offers: Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Oregon

Where Jones fits in: It's been a rollercoaster with Jones and his recruitment. First, he committed to the Bulldogs back in 2017. Then, he decided to open up his recruitment after four months. Following a brief stint as an Oklahoma commit, the Brandon (Miss.) native decided to switch back to the in-state Bulldogs earlier in June. His change of heart may be the most underrated decision so far for Mississippi State's class. Not only is he a much-needed talent on the back half of the defense, he's also needed as a vocal member of the class. Outside of Pickering, there may not be a commit with a more impressive offer list. He's a balanced player who should make an impact early in his career.

Ani Izuchukwu, No. 29 WDE (N/R overall)

Other SEC offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Other top offers: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State

Where Izuchukwu fits in: This group of edge defenders is as deep as any other team in the country. As mentioned before, this haul couldn't have come at a better time. It'll be needed when dealing with the losses next offseason. At 6-foot-4, 226 pounds, Izuchukwu still needs to continue to add weight if he wants hold up in the SEC. The good news is that he's got the frame -- and over a year -- to do it. Looking at his list of offers, it seems like the entire SEC -- plus a lot of other top programs -- were gunning hard for the Nashville (Tenn.) pass rusher. As a junior, he accumulated 23 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.

De'Monte Russell, No. 34 WDE (N/R overall)

Other SEC offers: Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M Other top offers: Florida State and Oregon

Where Russell fits in: Like Izuchukwu, Russell is a top-notch pass rusher who needs to add significant weight over the next year. In fact, the Provine High School product has even more work to do. He's currently under 220 pounds despite possessing more length (6-foot-6) than almost any other commitment, regardless of position. Russell really started getting attention after his sophomore season. On top of his size, he racked up 28 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He then showed substantial improvement on those numbers by closing his junior year with 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 6 sacks. Looking at Russell's build and athletic qualities, he fits the mold of a guy who can be used in a variety of ways. Sure, he can put his hand in the dirt and get after the quarterback. He can stand up to rush the passer or even also drop back in coverage, if needed.

Javeious Purvis, No. 52 ATH (N/R overall)

Other SEC offers: Ole Miss Other top offers: Oregon, South Alabama, Southern Miss, UAB and Western Kentucky

Where Purvis fits in: Purvis is playing quarterback for his high school team (Pelahatchie Attendance Center). He's doing a pretty good job of it too. In 33 career games, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound specimen has accumulated 6,793 total yards and 80 touchdowns. He won't remain at quarterback once he gets to Mississippi State, however. It's possible that he could still end up on the offensive side of the football, but the more likely destination is at safety -- where he also has plenty of experience. He's got the ideal size and athleticism for it, and it's a position that could use more talent -- even with Jones in the fold. Outside of State and Ole Miss, Purvis hasn't gotten a lot of attention from Power 5 programs. That's alright, though -- neither did Mark McLaurin back in 2015.

DJ James, No. 76 CB (N/R overall)

Other SEC offers: Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee Other top offers: Kansas, Louisville, Memphis, Southern Miss, Troy and UAB

Where James fits in: James may end up being a more difficult commitment to hang onto than some had anticipated. The Spanish Fort (Ala.) cornerback earned an offer from in-state Alabama last week. Still, James seems like a logical fit for the Bulldogs. He's got a knack for creating big plays. Whether that's on defense (8 INTs in the last two seasons) or on special teams (multiple blocked kicks/punts), he's turned into an underrated addition to the 2019 class. Like with Gregory Jr., it's entirely possible for James to earn some type of role in Year 1. His impact on special teams makes that an even more likely scenario.

Jack Harris, No. 42 SDE (N/R overall)

Other SEC offers: None Other top offers: Army, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss and UAB