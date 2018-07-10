Mississippi State has managed to build one of its best recruiting classes in recent memory. The defensive side of the football is littered with talent, but the offense isn't far behind. As a result of his success at Penn State, Joe Moorhead's presence will be a major factor is attracting top offensive talent to Starkville. In fact, it's already started to pay off for the Bulldogs. Here's a recap of the current offensive commitments in the 2019 class.

Dannis Jackson, No. 24 WR (No. 177 overall)

Other SEC offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee Other top offers: Louisville, Oregon, TCU and Texas

Where Jackson fits in: If you look at Jackson's skill set, he's exactly the type of player that can make an impact from Day 1. The Sumrall (Miss.) native doesn't bring any elite attributes to the table, but he's a steady receiver who always seems to find a way to get open. The only thing that could stand in the way of playing time for the four-star receiver is the depth at his position. The Bulldogs will only have one contributing receiver (Jesse Jackson - 27 receptions, 276 yards) listed as a senior this upcoming season. The team also just signed six receivers in the 2018 class. Granted, four-star signee Malik Heath didn't qualify, but there will still be a lot of competition for Jackson. One thing working in the 6-foot-1, 160-pound receiver's favor is that he wins with impressive route-running ability. That's a different element than most of the signees in the 2018 class.

Garrett Shrader, No. 15 DT-QB (N/R overall)

Other SEC offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt Other top offers: Indiana, Louisville, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia

Where Shrader fits in: Shrader's interest in Mississippi State began when the Bulldogs stole Joe Moorhead away from Penn State. That interest eventually led to a commitment from the 6-foot-4, 200-pound dual-threat quarterback from Charlotte (NC). The ideal scenario is to land a quarterback in every class. After adding Keytaon Thompson (2017) and Jalen Mayden (2018) in the last two, getting a guy like Shrader was crucial to keep that trend going. The three-star prospect is the definition of a true dual-threat quarterback. In two seasons for Charlotte Christian, he's produced 1,406 and 19 touchdowns on the ground. He's also been clocked somewhere in the 4.6 range on the 40-yard dash. Through the air, Shrader's output was even more impressive. He racked up 4,896 passing yards and 53 touchdowns to only 10 interceptions.

Brandon Cunningham, No. 49 OT (N/R overall)

Other SEC offers: Florida and Ole Miss Other top offers: Florida State, Miami, Memphis, and Southern Miss

Where Cunningham fits in: Cunningham's offer list isn't going to blow anyone away. With that said, he's still had several quality schools that were battling for his services before he committed to Mississippi State. In fact, the St. Martin (Miss.) offensive tackle was committed to Miami until he made the flip to the Bulldogs back in April. Now, he's the team's top commitment along the offensive line. Cunningham has the size (6-5, 297) and athleticism to eventually become a high-caliber player in the SEC. Both of Mississippi State's starting offensive tackles (Stewart Reese and Greg Eiland) are only going to be sophomores in 2018. That probably means that -- barring injuries -- Cunningham won't see meaningful snaps early in his career unless he kicks inside to guard or center.

Quinton Torbor, No. 79 WR (N/R overall)

Other SEC offers: Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee Other top offers: Indiana, Kansas, and Memphis

Where Torbor fits in: Like with Jackson and Cunningham, it'll be difficult for Torbor to find playing time early in his career. That's not a reflection of Torbor's talent, however. Mississippi State is slowly building one of the top wide receiver units in the SEC. That competition makes it tough on any young player. The bottom line is the Destrehan (La.) native can play football. At 6-2, 180 pounds, Torbor has the power and build to turn into a running back after the catch. He's an extremely physical player, which translates well when he becomes a blocker in the run game too. He's only the No. 79 ranked wide receiver in the class, but Torbor has the potential to far exceed that ranking.

Darius Washington, N/R OT (N/R overall)

Other SEC offers: Ole Miss and Texas A&M Other top offers: Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska and UCF

Where Washington fits in: In addition to Jackson, Kyziah Pruitt and some guys on the defensive side of the football, Washington was a part of the strong run Mississippi State had in June. After only adding one offensive lineman in the 2018 class, his presence alongside Cunningham and Montravious Richardson was needed. The Pensacola (Fla.) native doesn't have the same length as the other tackle commitments -- he's only listed at 6-3, 290 pounds. That could mean a move inside could be in his future. Either way, his versatility could prove to be extremely valuable for the Bulldogs down the road. Especially with two interior starters (center Elgton Jenkins and right guard Deion Calhoun) heading into their final year of eligibility.

Kyziah Pruitt, No. 66 WR (N/R overall)

Other SEC offers: None Other top offers: Arkansas State, Indiana, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Southern Miss and Western Kentucky

Where Pruitt fits in: Wide receiver is going to be a position of strength for Mississippi State for the foreseeable future. That much is obvious. What's not obvious is Pruitt's fit in the grand scheme of things. Is he expected to be an early contributor or is he considered more of a long-term option? No one can argue the Noxubee County (Miss.) receiver's production in high school. In two seasons, the three-star prospect racked up 2,478 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns on 153 receptions. He was also used in a variety of ways -- seeing snaps as a WR, RB, Wildcat QB, CB and S). Mississippi State was Pruitt's only SEC offer. It's possible that he could end up being a steal before it's all said and done, however.



Montravious Richardson, N/R OT (N/R overall)

Other SEC offers: None Other top offers: Georgia State