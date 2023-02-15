Starkville - The Hump was rocking, but Mississippi State couldn't get over the hump of beating Kentucky as they fell to the Wildcats 71-68.





One of the biggest strengths of this year's Bulldog team has been its rebounding, but they were dominated on the glass tonight. Kentucky outrebounded Mississippi State 38-22, and the Wildcats grabbed an offensive rebound on 18 of their 30 missed shots.





Those rebounding woes came to fruition when the Bulldogs needed one the most. Shakeel Moore had cut the game to two on a pull-up jumper, and the Bulldogs needed just one stop to get a final possession. Kentucky guard Cason Wallace got away with a travel, and freshman Chris Livington came away with an offensive rebound.





Livingston split his two free throws, giving Kentucky a three-point lead. The Wildcats intentionally fouled Cameron Matthews, who made his first free throw. Matthews tried to intentionally miss the 2nd to give the Bulldogs a chance at a tip-in, but the shot fell through, and the game was over at that point.





"I was trying to miss it," Matthews said. "My idea was to miss it off the back end so it would bounce up and give us a chance for a tip-in or tip-up, but I guess it just fell."





The Mississippi State offense stayed on par with Kentucky in the first half, and Cameron Matthews banked in a three at the buzzer to go into the break down by one.





Tolu Smith led the way for the Bulldogs with 22 points on 8/9 shooting, and Shakeel Moore scored 14 but struggled from deep shooting 1/7 on three-pointers.





State got out to a three-point early in the second half thanks to a dunk by Moore in transition and a fastbreak finish by Dashawn Davis, but the Bulldogs collapsed and Kentucky went on 18-2 run.





Cason Wallace couldn't buy a shot going 1/13 from the field, but the five-star freshman showed why NBA scouts view him as a lottery pick as he dished out 11 assists and played some tough defense.





Reigning Naismith Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves and senior forward Jacob Toppin were the beneficiaries of Wallace's playmaking skills. Tshiebwe scored 18, and Reeves put up 14 on 4/7 from, while Toppin added 16. Chris Livington also was impressive, scoring 13.





Dashawn Davis brought Mississippi State back into the game with a three-pointer, helping them chop down Kentucky's 13-point lead, some free throws, and a steal for a fastbreak layup. He finished with 13 points and knocked down two three-pointers, but the Bulldogs couldn't achieve a comeback in the end.





The loss snaps a five-game losing streak. It was a game that Mississippi State really needed as they're sitting on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but they'll have a chance to get back on track Saturday when the travel up to Ole Miss.







