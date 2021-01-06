BulldogBlitz - RB Lee Witherspoon enters transfer portal

Another member of the 2019 class for Mississippi State has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources told BulldogBlitz on Wednesday morning.

Lee Witherspoon, a redshirt freshman running back, made the decision to explore his options following two seasons in Starkville.

The North Jackson native appeared in 10 games with one start in 2020, accumulating a total of 136 yards rushing and 1 TD to go along with 9 receptions for 49 yards.

