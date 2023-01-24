Transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested early Monday morning on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, first offense, according to the Athens Clarke-County jail report.

Thomas was booked into the Athens Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m.

Thomas was released on bail amounts totaling $1850.

According to a copy of the warrants (see below) obtained by UGASports, Thomas is charged with a misdemeanor violation of intentionally causing visible bodily harm, including bruises to the right bicep and bruises and abrasions to the shins of a female acquaintance.

Thomas also faces a felony false imprisonment charge, which according to the warrant, includes detaining the acquaintance by standing in front of her dorm door, blocking the exit, and telling her she could not leave.

UGA police released the official report Tuesday afternoon.

According to the report UGA police were dispatched to McWhorter Hall after receiving word of a loud argument coming from room 422, before spilling out into the hallway. Thomas and a female acquaintance - described as a visitor to UGA - went back into the room.

Once police arrived, the female - listed in the report as 17 years old - told police that the argument had been resolved, one which started after the female allegedly started following an unidentified male on Instagram.

During the interview with two UGA police, the female overheard Thomas tell one of the officers that he was struck by the female acquaintance. The female then told police that Thomas told her not to tell anyone about the bruises.

The female told police that Thomas stood in the dorm room doorway, blocking her exit and stating that she could not leave. The female claims Thomas grabbed her phone and Apple watch from her wrist.

The report states it was during the struggle for the phone that Thomas grabbed the female's right arm, causing a bruise. The female said she started kicking and scratching trying to get Thomas off. She also stated Thomas pushed her forward, face first into the bed, leaving bruises and abrasions on her shins.

When the female got back up, the report says Thomas pushed her back onto the bed, causing a bruise on the left side of her leg.

Thomas told police that the altercation only became physical after the female began choking and hitting him. Thomas said the female would not let him leave the room.

Along with kicking and hitting Thomas, the report states the female broke a laptop belonging to the football player, valued at $1,200, by folding it backward and detaching the screen from the keyboard.

The report reads that police did observe bruises on Thomas' forearm consistent with his testimony, but the player said the bruises came from a "sporting event."

According to police, the female advised that she had Thomas had lived together in Alabama and Mississippi, and were planning on getting an apartment together in Athens.

Thomas came to Georgia from Mississippi State after catching 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

The UGA Athletic Association released a statement Monday afternoon.

"We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes," it said. "While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

---

Under the UGA Athletic Association's Comprehensive Action Plan, procedures related to Student-Athlete conduct, arrests for felony crimes include:

A: Student-Athlete is required to notify his/her head coach immediately.

B: Immediate suspension from athletic competition, pending review by the Comprehensive Action Plan Committee.

C: The Comprehensive Action Plan consists of the Senior Women's Athletic Administrator, Deputy Athletic Director, Executive Associate Athletic Director and the Faculty Athletics Representative. After an investigation and review of the facts, the group will a recommendation of punishment to the athletic director. These recommendations may include but are not limited to dismissal from the team, suspension from competition, reduction in aid, and/or cancellation of athletic aid.

D: The Athletic Director will approve, modify, or return the matter to the Comprehensive Action Plan Committee for further consideration.