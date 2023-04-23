Sam Purcell reloaded Mississippi State’s roster through the transfer portal last season, and his first addition this year was a big splash.

Sunday, the Bulldogs secured a commitment from a three-time All-Big East selection in Seton Hall’s Lauren Park-Lane. The 5’3” point guard started all 120 games played during her four seasons with the Pirates and will have one final year of eligibility at Mississippi State. ESPN ranks Park-Lane as the #16 overall player in the transfer portal.

Park-Lane has been a double-digit scorer each of the last three seasons. She put up a career-best 20.8 points per game this past season while shooting 40.0% from the field, 28.1% from three, and 77.9% from the free throw line while dishing out 6.1 assists and grabbing 1.2 steals and 2.7 rebounds.

She showed her prolific scoring ability all season long by scoring over 30 points five different times with a season-high of 39 against DePaul, a 37-point performance against Wisconsin, and a 36-point game against Creighton in the Big East Tournament.

Her junior year was her best from a shooting standpoint, knocking down 39.2% of her three-pointers on 5.2 attempts per contest while averaging 18.3 points. That same season, she broke the Big East’s single-season assist record with 152 dimes on the year and 7.0 per game.

The Wilmington, Delaware native had a solid freshman season in 2019-20, starting 31 games and scoring 6.7 points while finishing fourth in the Big East with 4.2 assists per game. Her breakout came her sophomore year as she was named the Big East’s Most Improved Player as well as grabbing the first of her three All-Big East First Team selections by averaging 17.5 points with 5.4 assists.

Mississippi State is set to return its top two scorers in center Jessika Carter and shooting guard JerKaila Jordan, but they lose all three of their top point guard options to graduation in Ahlana Smith, Anastasia Hayes, and Asianae Johnson, so bringing in Park-Lane was an important addition.

Park-Lane joins an impressive incoming class at Mississippi State with three top 100 recruits according to ESPNW in Mjracle Sheppard, Jasmine Brown, and Quanirah Cherry-Montague, as well as one of the nation’s top Junior College prospects in Meloney Thames.