Preview: Mississippi State gets second crack at Tennessee
Starkville - Mississippi State did not fair very well in their last matchup with Tennessee two weeks ago as the Volunteers thrashed them 87-53 in Knoxville.
Tennessee has the nation's #1 defense, according to KenPom, and it gave the Bulldogs trouble in their previous matchup. Tolu Smith was in a bit of a cold streak, but the Bulldog big man has returned to early-season form, putting up a 20-point double-double in the loss at Auburn.
The Bulldogs have really struggled to shoot the ball lately despite getting some wide-open looks and 7/27 from deep against Georgia and 0/18 at Auburn. Mississippi State is going to need to shoot the ball better to have a chance at upsetting Tennessee, which should be a tough task as the Vols have the nation's best three-point defense, holding their opponents to 21.3%.
Mississippi State ranks as the 2nd best defense in the SEC behind the Vols, and it should make for a physical game when they take the court tonight. What gave the Bulldogs the most trouble in their previous matchup was Tennessee's ability to spread the ball around. Even without leading scorer Santiago Vescovi (12.9 points), they're a deep team that has five other players averaging more than eight points.
HOW TO WATCH
TV: ESPN 2
Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Mississippi State Radio Network
When: 6:00 p.m. CST
Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
RECORDS
Mississippi State: 12-5 (1-4 SEC)
Tennessee: 14-3 (4-1 SEC)
RANKINGS COMPARISON
Mississippi State || Tennessee
AP: N/A || 9
NET: 54 || 2
KenPom: 53 || 2
Sagarin: 71 || 4
ESPN BPI: 46 || 2
ODDS
BetMGM: Tennessee -6.5, O/U 123.5
KenPom: Tennessee 62, Mississippi State 56 (Tennessee has a 71% chance to win)
ESPN BPI: Tennessee has a 80% chance to win.
INJURIES
Mississippi State:
N/A
Tennessee:
G Santiago Vescovi - out - shoulder
G Tyreke Key - out - illness
PROJECTED STARTERS
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Stats
|
6'2"
|
Sr.
|
8.1 pts
1.7 reb
3.1 ast
|
6'2"
|
Gr.
|
5.5 pts
2.7 reb
1.0 ast
|
6'7"
|
Sr.
|
9.4 pts
6.3 reb
1.9 ast
|
6'7"
|
Jr.
|
6.6 pts
4.9 reb
2.1 ast
|
6'11"
|
R-Sr.
|
14.0 pts
7.8 reb
1.6 ast
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Stats
|
5'9"
|
So.
|
9.8 pts
3.0 reb
4.5 ast
|
6'6"
|
Sr.
|
8.4 pts
3.7 reb
2.0 ast
|
6'8"
|
Fr.
|
9.8 pts
5.3 reb
1.5 ast
|
6'8"
|
Sr.
|
11.1 pts
4.8 reb
2.4 ast
|
7'0"
|
Sr.
|
6.4 pts
4.4 reb
1.1 ast
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Tennessee
|
65.6
|
Points Per Game
|
74.4
|
40.9%
|
Field Goal %
|
44.2%
|
28.8%
|
3-Point %
|
33.5%
|
61.1%
|
Free Throw %
|
72.6%
|
12.4
|
Turnovers per game
|
13.6
|
13.8
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
13.8
|
25.0
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
26.2
|
10.1
|
Steals Per Game
|
10.0
|
3.8
|
Blocks Per Game
|
4.1
|
57.5
|
Opponent Points Per Game
|
54.0
|
|
38.5%
|
Opponent Field Goal %
|
33.6%
|
31.1%
|
Opponent 3-point %
|
21.3%
|
317th
|
KenPom Tempo Ranking
|
190th