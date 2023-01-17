News More News
Preview: Mississippi State gets second crack at Tennessee

Jack Byers
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Starkville - Mississippi State did not fair very well in their last matchup with Tennessee two weeks ago as the Volunteers thrashed them 87-53 in Knoxville.

Tennessee has the nation's #1 defense, according to KenPom, and it gave the Bulldogs trouble in their previous matchup. Tolu Smith was in a bit of a cold streak, but the Bulldog big man has returned to early-season form, putting up a 20-point double-double in the loss at Auburn.

The Bulldogs have really struggled to shoot the ball lately despite getting some wide-open looks and 7/27 from deep against Georgia and 0/18 at Auburn. Mississippi State is going to need to shoot the ball better to have a chance at upsetting Tennessee, which should be a tough task as the Vols have the nation's best three-point defense, holding their opponents to 21.3%.

Mississippi State ranks as the 2nd best defense in the SEC behind the Vols, and it should make for a physical game when they take the court tonight. What gave the Bulldogs the most trouble in their previous matchup was Tennessee's ability to spread the ball around. Even without leading scorer Santiago Vescovi (12.9 points), they're a deep team that has five other players averaging more than eight points.

HOW TO WATCH

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: ESPN App

Radio: Mississippi State Radio Network

When: 6:00 p.m. CST

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

RECORDS

Mississippi State: 12-5 (1-4 SEC)

Tennessee: 14-3 (4-1 SEC)

RANKINGS COMPARISON

Mississippi State || Tennessee

AP: N/A || 9

NET: 54 || 2

KenPom: 53 || 2

Sagarin: 71 || 4

ESPN BPI: 46 || 2

ODDS

BetMGM: Tennessee -6.5, O/U 123.5

KenPom: Tennessee 62, Mississippi State 56 (Tennessee has a 71% chance to win)

ESPN BPI: Tennessee has a 80% chance to win.

INJURIES

Mississippi State:

N/A

Tennessee:

G Santiago Vescovi - out - shoulder

G Tyreke Key - out - illness

PROJECTED STARTERS

Mississippi State
Player Height Year Stats

G Dashawn Davis

6'2"

Sr.

8.1 pts

1.7 reb

3.1 ast

G Eric Reed Jr.

6'2"

Gr.

5.5 pts

2.7 reb

1.0 ast

F D.J. Jeffries

6'7"

Sr.

9.4 pts

6.3 reb

1.9 ast

F Cameron Matthews

6'7"

Jr.

6.6 pts

4.9 reb

2.1 ast

F Tolu Smith

6'11"

R-Sr.

14.0 pts

7.8 reb

1.6 ast
Key Reserves: G Shakeel Moore, F Tyler Stevenson, C Will McNair Jr.
Tennessee
Player Height Year Stats

G Zakai Zeigler

5'9"

So.

9.8 pts

3.0 reb

4.5 ast

G Josiah-Jordan James

6'6"

Sr.

8.4 pts

3.7 reb

2.0 ast

F Julian Phillips

6'8"

Fr.

9.8 pts

5.3 reb

1.5 ast

F Olivier Nkamhoua

6'8"

Sr.

11.1 pts

4.8 reb

2.4 ast

C Uros Plavsic

7'0"

Sr.

6.4 pts

4.4 reb

1.1 ast
Key Reserves: F Jonas Aidoo
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat Tennessee 

65.6

Points Per Game

74.4

40.9%

Field Goal %

44.2%

28.8%

3-Point %

33.5%

61.1%

Free Throw %

72.6%

12.4

Turnovers per game

13.6

13.8

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

13.8

25.0

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

26.2

10.1

Steals Per Game

10.0

3.8

Blocks Per Game

4.1

57.5

Opponent Points Per Game

54.0


38.5%

Opponent Field Goal %

33.6%

31.1%

Opponent 3-point %

21.3%

317th

KenPom Tempo Ranking

190th
