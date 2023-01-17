Starkville - Mississippi State did not fair very well in their last matchup with Tennessee two weeks ago as the Volunteers thrashed them 87-53 in Knoxville.

Tennessee has the nation's #1 defense, according to KenPom, and it gave the Bulldogs trouble in their previous matchup. Tolu Smith was in a bit of a cold streak, but the Bulldog big man has returned to early-season form, putting up a 20-point double-double in the loss at Auburn.

The Bulldogs have really struggled to shoot the ball lately despite getting some wide-open looks and 7/27 from deep against Georgia and 0/18 at Auburn. Mississippi State is going to need to shoot the ball better to have a chance at upsetting Tennessee, which should be a tough task as the Vols have the nation's best three-point defense, holding their opponents to 21.3%.

Mississippi State ranks as the 2nd best defense in the SEC behind the Vols, and it should make for a physical game when they take the court tonight. What gave the Bulldogs the most trouble in their previous matchup was Tennessee's ability to spread the ball around. Even without leading scorer Santiago Vescovi (12.9 points), they're a deep team that has five other players averaging more than eight points.