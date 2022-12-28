Starkville - SEC play kicks off this evening as Mississippi State and Alabama are set to battle in a sold-out Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs come into this one after a much-needed eight-day break after squeaking by Jackson State and Nicholls, and dropping its most recent matchup to Drake. Alabama hoists one of the nation's most impressive ​résumés with wins over Michigan State, North Carolina, Houston, and Memphis in its gauntlet of a non-conference slate.

Five-star freshman Brandon Miller has lived up to the hype leading all freshmen across college basketball in scoring. 6'9" forward's freaky athleticism and consistent three-point stroke have him poised to be selected in the top 10 of next year's NBA Draft, and he's been a perfect fit in Alabama's run-and-gun system.

Speaking of their run-and-gun system, tonight's matchup is the ultimate battle of conflicting styles. The Crimson Tide have been one of the fastest-paced teams in college basketball, looking for every fastbreak opportunity they can, while the Bulldogs have been one of the slowest-paced teams and one of the nation's top defenses.

For the Bulldogs to get off on the right foot in the SEC play, controlling the pace of the game will be key.

HOW TO WATCH

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN App or watchespn.com

Radio: Mississippi State Radio Network

When: 8:00 p.m. CST

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

RECORDS

Mississippi State: 11-1 (0-0 SEC)

Alabama: 10-2 (0-0 SEC)

RANKINGS COMPARISON

Mississippi State || Alabama

AP: 21 || 8

NET: 26 || 8

KenPom: 36 || 12

Sagarin: 54 || 13

ESPN BPI: 32 || 14

ODDS

BetMGM: Alabama -1.5, O/U 139.5

KenPom: Alabama 68, Mississippi State 67 (Alabama has a 54% chance to win)

ESPN BPI: Mississippi State has a 50.0% chance to win

INJURIES

Mississippi State:

G Shakeel Moore - questionable - ankle

F Shawn Jones - questionable - foot

Alabama:

G Nimari Burnett - out - wrist

G Dom Welch - available and on minutes restriction - calf

F Noah Clowney - probable - illness

PROJECTED STARTERS