{{ timeAgo('2023-01-11 10:40:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Bulldogs begin road trip facing Georgia in Athens

Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Athens, GA - Mississippi State will begin a two-game road trip today as they'll take on Georgia before heading to Auburn on Saturday.

With the addition of former Florida head coach Mike White, the Georgia Bulldogs are much improved, as they already racked up 11 wins after winning just six under Tom Crean last season.

The transfer portal has been kind to Georgia, with Bradley transfer Terry Roberts leading the team with 15.7 points per game, and three of UGA's five starters were acquired through the transfer portal this offseason.

Georgia has been one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the SEC season at 35.3% this season, and it helped them earn a victory over #21 Auburn as they shot 40% from deep that game to Auburn's 21.4%.

Chris Jans' Mississippi State squad is coming off its first SEC victory over Ole Miss. The rivalry win was a defensive masterpiece holding Ole Miss to a season-low 54 points on 35.8% shooting with 14 turnovers.

Tolu Smith will need to get going for Mississippi State inside, as he's averaging just 8.7 points in SEC play. The good news for him is that Georgia doesn't have the defensive length that Alabama and Tennessee had but what's really plagued him recently is his free-throw shooting.

Smith started to get back on track against Ole Miss scoring 12 points and making 2-3 from the free throw line, but only played 15 points due to foul trouble. If Smith can return to early season form tonight, it should open some things up for State's guards and put them in a solid position to earn a road victory.

HOW TO WATCH

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN App

Radio: Mississippi State Radio Network

When: 5:30 p.m. CST

Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA

RECORDS

Mississippi State: 12-3 (1-2 SEC)

Georgia: 11-4 (1-1 SEC)

RANKINGS COMPARISON

Mississippi State || Georgia

AP: N/A || N/A

NET: 43 || 112

KenPom: 46 || 91

Sagarin: 64 || 91

ESPN BPI: 45 || 93

ODDS

BetMGM: Mississippi State -2.5, O/U 129.5

KenPom: Mississippi State 62, Georgia 61 (Mississippi State has a 55% chance to win)

ESPN BPI: Mississippi State has a 52.7% chance to win.

INJURIES

Mississippi State:

F Shawn Jones - questionable - foot

Georgia:

N/A

PROJECTED STARTERS

Mississippi State
Player Height Year Stats Other notes

G Dashawn Davis

6'2"

Sr.

7.8 pts

1.5 reb

3.1 ast

1.4 stl

0.1 blk

46.2% 3pt

Oregon State transfer

G Eric Reed Jr.

6'2"

Gr.

6.5 pts

2.5 reb

1.1 ast

0.6 stl

0.0 blk

31.0% 3pt

SEMO transfer

F D.J. Jeffries

6'7"

Sr.

9.1 pts

6.1 reb

2.0 ast

1.3 stl

0.3 blk

28.1% 3pt

F Cameron Matthews

6'7"

Jr.

6.5 pts

4.6 reb

2.3 ast

1.5 stl

1.0 blk

20.0% 3pt

F Tolu Smith

6'11"

R-Sr.

14.2 pts

7.8 reb

1.7 ast

0.6 stl

0.7 blk
Key Reserves: G Shakeel Moore, F Tyler Stevenson, C Will McNair Jr.
Georgia
Player Height Year Stats Other Notes

G Terry Roberts

6'3"

Sr.

15.7 pts

3.8 reb

4.2 ast

1.9 stl

0.3 blk

32.8% 3pt

Bradley transfer

G Mardrez McBride

6'2"

5th

5.1 pts,

2.7 reb

1.3 ast

0.7 stl

0.3 blk

35.4% 3pt

North Texas transfer

G Kario Oquendo

6'4"

So.

13.0 pts

3.5 reb

0.6 ast

0.7 stl

0.5 blk

34.5% 3pt

F Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe

6'8"

Jr.

6.5 pts

5.5 reb

1.0 ast

0.5 stl

0.4 blk

Oklahoma State transfer

C Braelen Bridges

6'11"

Sr.

7.5 pts

4.3 reb

0.8 ast

0.6 stl

0.3 blk
Key reserves: G Justin Hill, G Jabri Abdur-Rahim, F Jailyn Ingram
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat Georgia

66.9

Points Per Game

71.9

41.9%

Field Goal %

43.4%

30.7%

3-Point %

35.3%

62.0%

Free Throw %

73.1%

12.4

Turnovers per game

13.9

13.7

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

12.2

25.1

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

26.3

10.1

Steals Per Game

7.1

3.9

Blocks Per Game

3.3

56.7

Opponent Points Per Game

65.2


38.7%

Opponent Field Goal %

41.6%

30.7%

Opponent 3-point %

28.6%

335th

KenPom Tempo Ranking

219th
