Athens, GA - Mississippi State will begin a two-game road trip today as they'll take on Georgia before heading to Auburn on Saturday.

With the addition of former Florida head coach Mike White, the Georgia Bulldogs are much improved, as they already racked up 11 wins after winning just six under Tom Crean last season.

The transfer portal has been kind to Georgia, with Bradley transfer Terry Roberts leading the team with 15.7 points per game, and three of UGA's five starters were acquired through the transfer portal this offseason.

Georgia has been one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the SEC season at 35.3% this season, and it helped them earn a victory over #21 Auburn as they shot 40% from deep that game to Auburn's 21.4%.

Chris Jans' Mississippi State squad is coming off its first SEC victory over Ole Miss. The rivalry win was a defensive masterpiece holding Ole Miss to a season-low 54 points on 35.8% shooting with 14 turnovers.

Tolu Smith will need to get going for Mississippi State inside, as he's averaging just 8.7 points in SEC play. The good news for him is that Georgia doesn't have the defensive length that Alabama and Tennessee had but what's really plagued him recently is his free-throw shooting.

Smith started to get back on track against Ole Miss scoring 12 points and making 2-3 from the free throw line, but only played 15 points due to foul trouble. If Smith can return to early season form tonight, it should open some things up for State's guards and put them in a solid position to earn a road victory.