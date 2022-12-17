Preview: #17 Bulldogs to host Nicholls State in The Hump
Starkville - The #17 Bulldogs are back at home after a two-game road trip and they'll try to improve to 11-0 as they're set to take on Nicholls State,
The Colonels come into this one at 5-5 and will serve as an interesting matchup for the Bulldogs due to their difference in style. Mississippi State is one of the slower-paced teams in the country and likes to beat you with its defense while Nicholls loves to play fast with a run-and-gun style.
HOW TO WATCH
TV: SEC Network
Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Mississippi State Sports Radio Network
When: 2:00 p.m. CST
Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi
RANKINGS COMPARISON
Mississippi State || Nicholls State
AP: 17 || N/A
NET: 10 || 240
KenPom: 23 || 243
Sagarin: 33 || 240
ESPN BPI: 19 || 187
ODDS
BetMGM: Mississippi State -20.5, O/U 138.5
KenPom: Mississippi State 77, Nicholls State 57 (97% chance to win)
ESPN BPI: Mississippi State has a 93.8% chance to win
PROJECTED STARTERS
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Stats
|
6'2"
|
Sr.
|
8.6 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.3 ast
|
6'2"
|
Gr.
|
5.6 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.2 ast
|
6'7"
|
Sr.
|
10.3 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.3 ast
|
6'7"
|
Jr.
|
7.4 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.6 ast
|
6'11"
|
R-Sr.
|
16.3 pts, 9.0 reb, 2.1 ast
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Stats
|
6'0"
|
Jr.
|
12.0 pts, 1.6 reb, 3.9 ast
|
6'4"
|
5th year
|
15.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.6 ast
|
6'5"
|
5th year
|
15.9 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.3 ast
|
6'7"
|
Gr.
|
9.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.1 ast
|
6'7"
|
5th year
|
8.3 pts, 8.0 reb, 0.8 ast
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Nicholls State
|
69.9
|
Points Per Game
|
80.0
|
43.4%
|
Field Goal %
|
46.1%
|
31.0%
|
3-Point %
|
35.3%
|
65.2%
|
Free Throw %
|
66.5%
|
11.5
|
Turnovers per game
|
15.2
|
14.6
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
10.7
|
26.1
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
23.9
|
11.3
|
Steals Per Game
|
11.0
|
4.7
|
Blocks Per Game
|
2.9
|
50.7
|
Opponent Points Per Game
|
75.4
|
|
35.0%
|
Opponent Field Goal %
|
45.3%
|
28.5%
|
Opponent 3-point %
|
28.1%
|
339th
|
KenPom Tempo Ranking
|
14th