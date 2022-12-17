News More News
Preview: #17 Bulldogs to host Nicholls State in The Hump

Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Starkville - The #17 Bulldogs are back at home after a two-game road trip and they'll try to improve to 11-0 as they're set to take on Nicholls State,

The Colonels come into this one at 5-5 and will serve as an interesting matchup for the Bulldogs due to their difference in style. Mississippi State is one of the slower-paced teams in the country and likes to beat you with its defense while Nicholls loves to play fast with a run-and-gun style.

HOW TO WATCH

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN App

Radio: Mississippi State Sports Radio Network

When: 2:00 p.m. CST

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi

RANKINGS COMPARISON

Mississippi State || Nicholls State

AP: 17 || N/A

NET: 10 || 240

KenPom: 23 || 243

Sagarin: 33 || 240

ESPN BPI: 19 || 187

ODDS

BetMGM: Mississippi State -20.5, O/U 138.5

KenPom: Mississippi State 77, Nicholls State 57 (97% chance to win)

ESPN BPI: Mississippi State has a 93.8% chance to win

PROJECTED STARTERS

Mississippi State
Player Height Year Stats

G Dashawn Davis

6'2"

Sr.

8.6 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.3 ast

G Eric Reed Jr.

6'2"

Gr.

5.6 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.2 ast

F D.J. Jeffries

6'7"

Sr.

10.3 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.3 ast

F Cameron Matthews

6'7"

Jr.

7.4 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.6 ast

F Tolu Smith

6'11"

R-Sr.

16.3 pts, 9.0 reb, 2.1 ast
Nicholls State
Player Height Year Stats

G Micah Thomas

6'0"

Jr.

12.0 pts, 1.6 reb, 3.9 ast

G Caleb Huffman

6'4"

5th year

15.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.6 ast

G Latrell Jones

6'5"

5th year

15.9 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.3 ast

F Marek Nelson

6'7"

Gr.

9.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.1 ast

F Manny Littles

6'7"

5th year

8.3 pts, 8.0 reb, 0.8 ast
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat Nicholls State

69.9

Points Per Game

80.0

43.4%

Field Goal %

46.1%

31.0%

3-Point %

35.3%

65.2%

Free Throw %

66.5%

11.5

Turnovers per game

15.2

14.6

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

10.7

26.1

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

23.9

11.3

Steals Per Game

11.0

4.7

Blocks Per Game

2.9

50.7

Opponent Points Per Game

75.4


35.0%

Opponent Field Goal %

45.3%

28.5%

Opponent 3-point %

28.1%

339th

KenPom Tempo Ranking

14th
