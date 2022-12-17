Starkville - The #17 Bulldogs are back at home after a two-game road trip and they'll try to improve to 11-0 as they're set to take on Nicholls State,

The Colonels come into this one at 5-5 and will serve as an interesting matchup for the Bulldogs due to their difference in style. Mississippi State is one of the slower-paced teams in the country and likes to beat you with its defense while Nicholls loves to play fast with a run-and-gun style.