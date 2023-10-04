Starkville - The transition to junior college to the SEC can sometimes be a difficult one, but Mississippi State running back Jeffery Pittman has established a role in the Mississippi State backfield.

Entering the season the Bulldogs knew that senior Woody Marks would be the one leading the running back room, but that second spot was up for grabs. Marks has been as advertised rushing for 420 yards through five games this season, and the emergence of the Hinds C.C. transfer Pittman has given Mississippi State a formidable running back tandem.

“He’s not overwhelmed. He breaks tackles, he picks up blitzes off the edge and holds up against the rush. Getting more reps, it becomes more natural. Then you start to flourish,” head coach Zach Arnett said. “He’s done a good job and we need him to continue to be that guy. You need a stable of running backs.”

In Saturday's matchup with Alabama, Mississippi State's rushing attack was one of the lone bright spots of the 40-17 loss. Marks and Pittman combined for 103 rushing yards on 16 carries, but they had to steer away from the run in the second half after falling behind.

“It was more the situation of the game that dictated we throw a little more. When you can run it effectively, it opens things in the pass game, keeps you on schedule and protects against negative plays,” Arnett said. “We did some good things with outside zone plays on third down that split them for 10 or more yards, got the first down and kept the drive going.”

In his first game being used as the secondary running back, Pittman carried the ball seven times for 35 yards. He’s made an even bigger impression in the passing game, which shouldn’t be a surprise given that he was recruited by Mike Leach’s coaching staff to play in the Air Raid.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back has caught five passes for 65 yards through his first five games with the Bulldogs. After not seeing much action in regulation during Mississippi State’s Week 2 overtime win over Arizona, Pittman became the unsung hero by shedding a tackle on a screen pass and exploding down the right sideline for a 29-yard walk-off touchdown.

His receiving prowess continued against Alabama, keeping a drive alive on 3rd and 8 with a 22-yard catch on an angle route in the middle of the field to help set up a rushing touchdown for Mike Wright. On the first drive of the second half, Pittman broke the plane from one yard out on a swing pass in the flat from Will Rogers to give him his second career touchdown.

Pittman has been a guy that Mississippi State offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay has been able to use in a variety of ways. He's been used running up the middle and to the outside, running routes up field and catching screen passes. Barbay has been impressed with how he's taken advantage of his opportunities.

"Pitt is a guy that’s a gamer. When he gets his opportunities on Saturday nights he makes plays. The moment is never too big for him," Barbay said. "The juco to SEC transition matters none to Pitt if you give him an opportunity and get him the ball, I’ve been really pleased with the success he’s had."