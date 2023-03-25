Starkville - Mississippi State lost a fourth consecutive SEC game by double-digits, dropping to 0-5 in conference play as Vanderbilt defeated the Bulldogs 18-5.

The Vanderbilt offense totaled eight runs off Mississippi State starter Landon Gartman, but the Memphis transfer looked sharp early. Gartman pitched three scoreless frames to start the ballgame and allowed the Bulldogs to get a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning on Vanderbilt lefty Hunter Owen. Kellum Clark roped a double into the left-center gap, and after Ross Highfill bunted him over to third, Luke Hancock drove him in on an infield single.

Vanderbilt 1st baseman Parker Noland, who hit two grand slams in Friday's 26-4 loss, crushed his 3rd homer of the weekend to even it up in the 4th. Gartman walked Vandy shortstop Jonathan Vastine to open the 5th and projected first-round centerfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. followed with his 2nd home run of the weekend.

The Bulldogs stuck with Gartman in the 6th and things began to get out of hand. DH Chris Maldonado homered after a leadoff single from the 2nd baseman RJ Austin. Noland followed with a double and Bradfield plated him on a single, and 3rd baseman Davis Diaz launched the fourth Vanderbilt homer of the day to give the Commodores an 8-1 lead.

KC Hunt pitched a scoreless 7th inning and allowed just one across in the 8th on a fielding error by Bulldog shortstop Lane Forsythe, giving the Bulldogs a chance to get back in the ballgame.

Owen had been dominant for the Commodores for the first five innings, but State began to get to him as he went deeper into the game. Bryce Chance hit an RBI single in the 6th, and Forsythe went opposite field for a 2-run shot in the 7th. The four runs the Bulldogs scored against Owen were the 2nd most the 6'6" southpaw has surrendered this season.

Hunter Hines scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 8th to cut the lead to 9-5, but the deficit was too much to overcome after Gartman was left in too long, and the Commodores batted around, putting up nine runs in the ninth inning. Hunt loaded the bases and allowed his first earned run on a hit batter. Tyler Davis relieved Hunt and gave up five hits and a walk without recording an out, and Aaron Nixon allowed two of Davis' baserunners to score on a walk and a fielder’s choice.

Mississippi State will look to avoid the sweep and pick up their first SEC win tomorrow. Chris Lemonis has not announced a starting pitcher, but Nate Dohm seems to be the most likely candidate, while Vanderbilt will pitch a lefty for a 3rd straight day in Devin Futrell.