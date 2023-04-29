Knoxville, TN - Mississippi State’s pitching continued to struggle as they were swept by Tennessee to fall to 6-15 in the SEC.

In Thursday’s series opener, the Bulldogs fell behind 7-1 after Cade Smith allowed four first-inning runs with Tyson Hardin surrendering three in the fifth, but the Bulldog offense fought back. Slate Alford launched a two-run homer in the sixth and Colton Ledbetter followed with a solo shot in the seventh. The offense kept coming in the eighth as a two-RBI double from Luke Hancock put them within one, while Hunter Hines led off the ninth with a solo home run to even it up at seven a piece.

Mississippi State showed tremendous fight, but they ultimately didn’t get the job done. KC Hunt entered the ballgame in the bottom of the eighth and stranded two Tyler Davis baserunners with an inning-ending strikeout, but the first batter of the ninth, Griffin Merritt, took him deep over the batter’s eye to walk it off for the Vols.

The offensive firepower Mississippi State showed Thursday leaked into Friday against Tennessee righty Chase Dollander, MLB Pipeline’s #6 overall draft prospect and #2 pitcher. Freshman Dakota Jordan took him deep for a three-run bomb in the first while Hines went deep in the third to knock the projected first-rounder out of the ballgame after three innings.

Hines blasted his second home run of the game and 21st of the season in the fifth against Tennessee reliever Bryce Jenkins, while Bryce Chance knocked in a sacrifice fly to put Mississippi State ahead 7-2.

Landon Gartman had pitched four innings and only allowed a two-run homer to Vol second baseman Christian Moore in the fourth, but Mississippi State was no stranger to blowing leads having lost to Auburn after once leading 7-1 last Sunday. It was no different Friday, as Gartman’s stuff had visibly been falling off as he got deeper into the contest. The Memphis transfer had missed the Auburn series with a minor injury and had thrown multiple sub-90 fastballs in the fourth inning, but the Bulldogs left him in for the fifth.

Gartman managed to get two outs in the fifth but also surrendered a walk and a two-run homer to Tennessee left fielder Jared Dickey. As 6’6” sophomore Colby Holcombe entered with a three-run lead, the train went off the rails. The righty allowed a walk and two hits, as the Vols cut the lead to 7-6 on a Merritt double.

Holcombe walked the first two batters of the sixth before being taken, and after Brock Tapper gave up a homer to first baseman Blake Burke, Tennessee never looked back. Evan Siary allowed two earned runs in relief, while the Bulldogs plated only one more run across in the 12-8 loss. After Tennessee pulled ahead, left-handed reliever Camden Sewell pitched 3.1 shutout innings for the Vols with no hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts to close it out.

Mississippi State had another tough challenge Saturday against Tennessee righty Drew Beam but got on the board in the top of the first on a Dakota Jordan RBI triple. The lead was short-lived, however, as freshman Jurrangelo Cijntje walked four hitters while Dickey and right fielder Christian Scott each took him deep for a 6-1 Tennessee lead.

Beam ended up having a dominant outing for Tennessee with three hits and seven strikeouts across seven innings, only allowing a sixth-inning homer to Ledbetter. Cijntje was pulled in the second and Hunt allowed the third three-run blast of the game to Moore.

Hunt ended up with four earned runs, while lefty Cole Cheatham gave up two, including another home run to Moore. As Parker Stinnett allowed a run across in the bottom of the sixth, Tennessee had pulled ahead 13-2 and got a shutout inning from Beam in the seventh to force a run rule.

The Bulldogs were looking to be on the right track to a potential NCAA Tournament bid after its series victory over Ole Miss two weeks ago, but after dropping two of three to Auburn and getting swept by Tennessee, they’re now fighting for life just to get to the SEC Tournament. As it currently sits, the Bulldogs are ahead of Ole Miss in the pecking order, and look to be battling 5-15 Missouri for the 12th spot in Hoover.

Mississippi State does not have a midweek matchup this week due to final exams, and will be back in action next Friday with a series against Arkansas in Starkville.