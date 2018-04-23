Nathan Pickering has eliminated five more schools from his list.
On March 3, the 6-foot-5, 277 pound defensive end out of Seminary (Miss.) released his top 15 schools. Fast forward seven weeks and he is now down to 10 schools.
Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and Tennessee have dropped off that list.
Who remains in contention, who will receive official visits and what's next for the Rivals 250 prospect?
IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I was back at LSU over the weekend and before that I visited Florida," said Pickering. "I have also visited Auburn and Mississippi State this year. I have got my list down to 10 schools.
"Alabama, USC, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Mississippi State and Ole Miss are now my top schools."
ALABAMA: "Alabama is just a great program. It is surrounded by people who want to be the best and do what it takes to be on top."
AUBURN: "What stood out to me when I was there is how they push their academics. It is not all about football there. The coaches really want their guys to get the degree."
CLEMSON: "The Clemson coaches have been here, they are showing me a lot of love and I really like coach [Todd] Bates. Coach Bates is a great coach, he is a cool guy and he knows how to get guys to the NFL."
FLORIDA: "I love Dan Mullen. My mom loves him too. You can really say it was all about him, but when I visited down there, it was amazing. I loved it and with him there, Florida is definitely a school I am considering."
GEORGIA: "Coach [Tray] Scott and I have been talking and he knows what he is talking about. I like him and his style. He has coached some top defensive linemen too."
LSU: "I get lots of love from LSU. I love how their coaches are real with me. They don't tell me just what I want to hear, but they are honest with me. They way they have kept it real with me means a lot."
MISSISSIPPI STATE: "It is like home for me there because I have been there so me. Mark McLaurin is like a brother to me and I will be up there for a couple of weeks staying with him this summer. I love the enthusiasm the new staff has and it feels like family there."
OLE MISS: "I have gotten close to coach [Freddie] Roach and I like how he coaches. He lets his defensive linemen play loose and free."
TEXAS: "Texas made it because I love the way the coaches coach all of there players and how they develop their guys.”
USC: "At first, it was all about the Hollywood and LA thing, but the more I talked to them, the more I liked them. I have been talking to coach K.U. (Kenechie Udeze) and we have talked about football and life. I really want to see what it is like out there."
OFFICIAL VISITS: "I am working to schedule an official visit to USC for June, then I am probably going to take the others during or after the season. I know LSU and Alabama will get official visits too, but I do not know the last two yet. I am still working on that."
NEXT: "I do not plan to cut my list again until after the season. I will go into my senior season with a top 10, then after the season is when I will cut my list down to my final five."
RIVALS REACTION: Pickering was back at LSU Saturday and he now has visited Baton Rouge four times. Some feel the Tigers are the team to beat. Mississippi State's new staff has taken over right where the old one left off making Pickering feel like he is a top priority. He knows a lot of players in Starkville. He plans to visit Clemson and Georgia for the first times in May, so they will have their shot to impress. Pickering plans to take his time and enjoy the recruiting. He said he is having "fun" right now and all of this is a "blessing" to him.