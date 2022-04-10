Oregon State Transfer Dashawn Davis Picks Mississippi State

Newly hired men's basketball coach Chris Jans has picked up his first commitment for the Bulldogs in the form of Oregon State point guard Dashawn Davis.

The 6'2" point guard spent just one season in Corvallis and made his impact felt, averaging 10.9 points and 5.5 assists, which led the Pac-12 conference, and 1.4 steals, tied for fourth in the Pac-12. Before Oregon State, the Bronx, NY native spent two seasons at Trinity Valley (TX) C.C., where he averaged 19.5 points per game.

The highlight of Davis' season was leading the Beavers to a double-overtime win over #16 USC, a game in which Davis scored 31 points on 14-24 shooting, including hitting ten consecutive shots in the final six minutes of regulation. Davis also had a 22 point performance against Colorado and two 17 point games against Washington.

Davis entered the transfer portal back on March 25th and cut his list to Mississippi State and Washington on April 1st.

With All-SEC First Team Guard Iverson Molinar declaring for the NBA Draft, Mississippi State was in dire need of a point guard, and Davis will bring the playmaking and defense needed in Chris Jans' system.