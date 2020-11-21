BulldogBlitz - Opposition Research: Anthony Dasher of UGASports

1. Going into the game this weekend, there seems to be constant discussion on the UGA side in regards to who is going to line up at QB for the red and black. Could you break down the game of the three candidates, and what they bring to the table from a skillset perspective?

AD: "All the tea leaves point to former Southern Cal player JT Daniels making his Bulldog debut. The former five-star player has a big arm, and has experience as a freshman starter for the Trojans. Daniels played in only one game as a sophomore before tearing the ACL in his right knee, and has spent the many months since the injury rehabbing for the opportunity he appears to be getting on Saturday. Junior Stetson Bennett has started five of Georgia's last six games, but has struggled greatly in two of the three games since. At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds. While Bennett can be effective, he lacks the arm strength to really put a scare in opposing defense.Redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis started the first game before being pulled in the first half. Mathis is the most athletic of Daniels and Bennett, but still has a lot of work to do to become a proficient passer."

2. Having already lost two games this season, what is the vibe like around Athens? What are the goals for the program for the rest of the season?

Fans are obviously pretty unhappy as losses to Alabama and Florida have the Bulldogs looking from the outside looking in as far as the SEC East title is concern.As far as the players, they still seem upbeat about the rest of the year. It's also extremely important that the Bulldogs get their quarterback situation figured out before next year. Georgia has five-star Brock Vandagriff coming in, but there's little doubt head coach Kirby Smart would prefer having an experienced player like Daniels ready to lead next year's squad as opposed to the true freshman Vandagriff.

3. Throughout the entire country, it seems depth has been an issue for teams due to opt outs, injuries, etc. Where does UGA stand on that front going into the game?

The only opt out Georgia has had is quarterback Jamie Newman back in the summer. It's interesting to see where Georgia would be had Newman elected to stay, but we'll never know the answer to that. Otherwise, the Bulldogs do have some injuries. Nose guard Jordan Davis (elbow) is still expected to miss the new could of weeks, while defensive tackle Julian Rochester is out for the rest of the year with a torn ACL with safety Richard LeCounte out after being the motorbike he was riding was hit by a car. The Bulldogs will also be without running Chris Milton (MCL) for a couple more weeks, but expect to have wide receiver George Pickens (pec) and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee) back against MSU after recently missing time,

4. If this game gets to be close into the second half, are there any position vs. position matchups you will key in on that could determine the result of the game?